Cincinnati: Police Officer Fired After Racial Slurs

A Cincinnati Police Officer was fired for allegedly using a racial slur outside a CPS school.

Via Fox19

Former CPD District Three Officer Rose Valentino used the slur on April 5, according to bodycam and dashcam videos released last month as part of an internal CPD investigation.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge reviewed and approved of the report’s findings the day it was released. Theetge then recommended that Valentino be terminated, and interim City Manager John Curp’s office approved that recommendation on Monday.