Lost Hikers Assisted Off South Sister Trail
SISTERS, OR -- Deschutes County Search and Rescue assisted in helping lost hikers earlier this week. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers who were about ½ mile west of the South Sister Climber's Trail (in Lane County). It was learned that earlier in the evening, the two hikers called in stating they were lost. Both a Lane County and Deschutes County Search and Rescue Coordinator assisted the hikers via phone in locating the Climbers Trail and the hikers informed them they were headed back down to the trailhead.
Shooting Aftermath: Mourning And Support
BEND, OR -- The investigation continues into Sunday’s deadly shooting. Bend Police have said to expect it to take an extended amount of time. Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman says it’s a complicated effort with multiple agencies. "I’ve got to commend Chief Krantz and Bend Police Department for helming a multi-agency approach to this," Broadman told KBND News on Thursday, "It required interaction with ATF, because we were concerned about explosives. It required working with State Police, and we got resources from the Governor and State Police, which were very essential that night. Every day new details are coming out; some of them are more disturbing than the day before."
