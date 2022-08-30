BEND, OR -- The investigation continues into Sunday’s deadly shooting. Bend Police have said to expect it to take an extended amount of time. Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman says it’s a complicated effort with multiple agencies. "I’ve got to commend Chief Krantz and Bend Police Department for helming a multi-agency approach to this," Broadman told KBND News on Thursday, "It required interaction with ATF, because we were concerned about explosives. It required working with State Police, and we got resources from the Governor and State Police, which were very essential that night. Every day new details are coming out; some of them are more disturbing than the day before."

