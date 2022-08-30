ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: Aidan O'Connell, Charlie Jones rekindle their connection during Game 1 loss

Charlie Jones came to Purdue looking for an opportunity in a big-time passing offense. Two days before his former team scored only 7 points in a win — and Iowa did it without a touchdown — Jones exploded in his first game in a new uniform, grabbing 12 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Boilermakers’ loss to Penn State Thursday night.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin reacts to Penn State's thrilling win over Purdue

James Franklin put it best when he described quarterback Sean Clifford’s performance as “gutsy.”. The Nittany Lions signal caller found sweet redemption after a pick-6 suffered earlier in the game. Clifford led Penn State on a game-winning drive that saw him complete 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass with under a minute left.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Tennessee State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy