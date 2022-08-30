Read full article on original website
Purdue football: Aidan O'Connell, Charlie Jones rekindle their connection during Game 1 loss
Charlie Jones came to Purdue looking for an opportunity in a big-time passing offense. Two days before his former team scored only 7 points in a win — and Iowa did it without a touchdown — Jones exploded in his first game in a new uniform, grabbing 12 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Boilermakers’ loss to Penn State Thursday night.
Jeff Brohm comments on his clock management in Purdue's loss to Penn State
Jeff Brohm and Purdue ended up losing in heartbreaking fashion to Penn State on Thursday, 35-31. The Boilermakers HC commented on how the team could have done better to managing the clock late in the 4th quarter. Purdue tried to milk as much of the clock as possible late in...
Sean Cliffford comments on 'nasty win' over Purdue, overcoming adversity
Sean Clifford was Penn State’s hero in the final minutes of the Purdue game on Thursday. He led the Nittany Lions down the field and threw the game-winning touchdown to Keyvone Lee after dealing with injuries during the game. Clifford finished the game with 282 yards passing, 4 touchdowns,...
James Franklin reacts to Penn State's thrilling win over Purdue
James Franklin put it best when he described quarterback Sean Clifford’s performance as “gutsy.”. The Nittany Lions signal caller found sweet redemption after a pick-6 suffered earlier in the game. Clifford led Penn State on a game-winning drive that saw him complete 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass with under a minute left.
Puke-6: Purdue CB Chis Jefferson has hilarious reaction when asked about viral moment
Purdue may not have won the game against Penn State, but the Boilermakers had a great showing from CB Chris Jefferson. He showed what leaving it all on the field means. Jefferson intercepted Penn State QB Sean Clifford, and took it all the back for a touchdown in the 2nd half. He was seen throwing up shortly after the 72-yard interception return.
