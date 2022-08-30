ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football player dies following sudden collapse, university says

Clark Yarbrough, a senior defensive lineman who played for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, tragically passed away Sunday morning following a sudden collapse, the university announced on Twitter. Yarbrough was a Sports Management major and played in all 11 games last season for the Tigers. He was 21 years old.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
College football player hilariously stiff-arms referee during long run

College football players, especially running backs, are taught not to let anything stand in the way of them and the end zone. That, sometimes, includes referees, as an official in the Duke-Temple game found out the hard way on Friday night. As you can see below, a Duke running back...
DURHAM, NC
Kirk Ferentz addresses possibility of changing starting QB for Iowa's Week 2 game

Fans were out for blood after Iowa barely made it past South Dakota State by a score of 7-3. The Hawkeyes failed to score a single touchdown during the game, getting their 7 points from a single field goal and two safeties. Iowa’s defense scored more points than its offense and special teams combined, and the Hawkeyes finished the game with only 166 total yards of offense and averaged just 2.7 yards per play.
AMES, IA
UCLA sets horrific Rose Bowl record in Week 1 matchup with Bowling Green

The B1G is getting a major market in Los Angeles when USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024. Well, maybe. UCLA set a record it doesn’t want Saturday, seeing just 27,143 fans show up for the Bruins’ home opener against Bowling Green. The Rose Bowl looked like a wasteland in the Bruins’ 45-17 win over the Falcons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
COLUMBUS, OH
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday

Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman get carried away during Wisconsin's 'Jump Around' tradition

Everyone loves the “Jump Around” tradition at Wisconsin. And it looks like the FOX broadcast team of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman can be added to that group of people. During the first Jump Around of 2022, the FOX crew was on hand for Wisconsin’s matchup against Illinois State. As the fans in Camp Randall Stadium went nuts, so did Brando and Tillman.
MADISON, WI
Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1

Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
ANN ARBOR, MI
James Franklin reacts to Penn State's thrilling win over Purdue

James Franklin put it best when he described quarterback Sean Clifford’s performance as “gutsy.”. The Nittany Lions signal caller found sweet redemption after a pick-6 suffered earlier in the game. Clifford led Penn State on a game-winning drive that saw him complete 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass with under a minute left.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State football: 3 things we liked and didn't like from OSU's win over Notre Dame

Big time football was back in Columbus in Week 1. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish proved to be a worthy adversary and caused Ohio State to flip its recent trends around in a defense-first 21-10 victory. With the game safely in the win column (and a long series of easier matchups ahead), we can reflect on what we liked and didn’t like about State’s victory over Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
Scott Frost discusses Nebraska's offense at halftime vs. North Dakota: 'It's bad, man'

Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska is in serious trouble, and he addressed the latest offensive performance heading into halftime of the North Dakota game. Since scoring on the game’s opening drive, the Huskers have been shut out. That includes a fumble on a sack of quarterback Casey Thompson and a missed field goal from within 40 yards by Timmy Bleekrode.
FARGO, ND
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State-Ohio

Penn State narrowly escaped disaster in West Lafayette, downing Purdue 35-31 in the last minute to remain undefeated on the season. The Nittany Lions’ Week 2 opponent, Ohio, is also 1-0, having downed FAU 41-38 in Week 1. ESPN’s FPI gives the Nittany Lions a 96.4% chance of remaining...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Ryan Day updates injury status of WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming coming out of Week 1

Ryan Day was hopeful to see wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming return next week when he provided an injury update on the 2 players. Ohio State had planned on having Smith-Njigba and Fleming out on the field for most of the game, but unfortunately for the Buckeyes, that did not happen. Ohio State still managed to win by double digits without 2 key receivers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bronny James, LeBron in attendance for Ohio State's marquee matchup with Notre Dame

Bronny James and his father – LeBron James – are in attendance for Saturday’s Week 1 game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The elder James and NBA superstar grew up in Ohio and spent a large portion of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, his sons are budding into elite basketball prospects of their own.
COLUMBUS, OH

