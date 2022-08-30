Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
College football player dies following sudden collapse, university says
Clark Yarbrough, a senior defensive lineman who played for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, tragically passed away Sunday morning following a sudden collapse, the university announced on Twitter. Yarbrough was a Sports Management major and played in all 11 games last season for the Tigers. He was 21 years old.
saturdaytradition.com
College football player hilariously stiff-arms referee during long run
College football players, especially running backs, are taught not to let anything stand in the way of them and the end zone. That, sometimes, includes referees, as an official in the Duke-Temple game found out the hard way on Friday night. As you can see below, a Duke running back...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz addresses possibility of changing starting QB for Iowa's Week 2 game
Fans were out for blood after Iowa barely made it past South Dakota State by a score of 7-3. The Hawkeyes failed to score a single touchdown during the game, getting their 7 points from a single field goal and two safeties. Iowa’s defense scored more points than its offense and special teams combined, and the Hawkeyes finished the game with only 166 total yards of offense and averaged just 2.7 yards per play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
UCLA sets horrific Rose Bowl record in Week 1 matchup with Bowling Green
The B1G is getting a major market in Los Angeles when USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024. Well, maybe. UCLA set a record it doesn’t want Saturday, seeing just 27,143 fans show up for the Bruins’ home opener against Bowling Green. The Rose Bowl looked like a wasteland in the Bruins’ 45-17 win over the Falcons.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday
Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman get carried away during Wisconsin's 'Jump Around' tradition
Everyone loves the “Jump Around” tradition at Wisconsin. And it looks like the FOX broadcast team of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman can be added to that group of people. During the first Jump Around of 2022, the FOX crew was on hand for Wisconsin’s matchup against Illinois State. As the fans in Camp Randall Stadium went nuts, so did Brando and Tillman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1
Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reacts to Penn State's thrilling win over Purdue
James Franklin put it best when he described quarterback Sean Clifford’s performance as “gutsy.”. The Nittany Lions signal caller found sweet redemption after a pick-6 suffered earlier in the game. Clifford led Penn State on a game-winning drive that saw him complete 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass with under a minute left.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming update: Report details wide receiver's status for Notre Dame
Julian Fleming is hoping to get on the field in Ohio State’s opener vs. Notre Dame Saturday night, but that may not happen. The talented wide receiver will be a game-time decision, according to 11W’s Griffin Strom. Emeka Egbuka would likely start in place of Fleming if he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 3 things we liked and didn't like from OSU's win over Notre Dame
Big time football was back in Columbus in Week 1. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish proved to be a worthy adversary and caused Ohio State to flip its recent trends around in a defense-first 21-10 victory. With the game safely in the win column (and a long series of easier matchups ahead), we can reflect on what we liked and didn’t like about State’s victory over Notre Dame.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost discusses Nebraska's offense at halftime vs. North Dakota: 'It's bad, man'
Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska is in serious trouble, and he addressed the latest offensive performance heading into halftime of the North Dakota game. Since scoring on the game’s opening drive, the Huskers have been shut out. That includes a fumble on a sack of quarterback Casey Thompson and a missed field goal from within 40 yards by Timmy Bleekrode.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost hot seat: Nebraska's sluggish start vs. North Dakota ramps heat on head coach even higher
Scott Frost’s hot seat is not going away anytime soon, and Nebraska is once again looking sluggish against FCS foe North Dakota. After opening the game with a defensive stop and touchdown, the same old problems have cropped up for the Huskers. It has kept North Dakota close throughout the first half and into halftime.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State-Ohio
Penn State narrowly escaped disaster in West Lafayette, downing Purdue 35-31 in the last minute to remain undefeated on the season. The Nittany Lions’ Week 2 opponent, Ohio, is also 1-0, having downed FAU 41-38 in Week 1. ESPN’s FPI gives the Nittany Lions a 96.4% chance of remaining...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: WR sidelined early in Ohio State's game vs. Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed one series with Ohio State’s offense after taking a shot to the head early in the game. During the first drive of the game, Smith-Njigba recorded a catch and was running near the sideline. While going to the ground, Smith-Njigba took a shoulder to the back of the head and his helmet went flying.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum reveals updated College Football Playoff picks following Week 1
Paul Finebaum named his College Football Playoff picks following Week 1 action Sunday. He started with a team that nobody has yet seen in action, Clemson, followed by Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. He filed Oklahoma away for later in the season. He briefly detailed his decision to pick the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status of WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming coming out of Week 1
Ryan Day was hopeful to see wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming return next week when he provided an injury update on the 2 players. Ohio State had planned on having Smith-Njigba and Fleming out on the field for most of the game, but unfortunately for the Buckeyes, that did not happen. Ohio State still managed to win by double digits without 2 key receivers.
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James, LeBron in attendance for Ohio State's marquee matchup with Notre Dame
Bronny James and his father – LeBron James – are in attendance for Saturday’s Week 1 game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The elder James and NBA superstar grew up in Ohio and spent a large portion of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, his sons are budding into elite basketball prospects of their own.
Comments / 0