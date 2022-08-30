Read full article on original website
Where WVU's transfers out landed on the depth chart
From last preseason through the end of this summer, West Virginia saw more than twenty scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, departing the program with the intent of finding a new home. Not everyone has found a new home, with a couple going to junior college or finding no new school at all. The vast majority, though, found a landing spot, and here is where they showed up on the depth charts at their new schools.
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, the Mountaineers will host their home opener as Kansas comes to Morgantown for both team's first Big 12 Conference game. West Virginia is fresh off a loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh, while Kansas opened their season with a dominating win over FCS Tennessee Tech. Does that change who should be the favorite?
Donaldson's debut has teammates thinking: 'CJ is pretty special'
There are a few ways to look at how WVU chose to deploy CJ Donaldson in his college football debut, beginning with the obvious. He carried the ball just seven times in a game that had more than 10 times as many snaps and averaged 17.9 yards per carry but wasn't used when the offense needed inches on fourth down.
Daniels rallies room after rare defeat: 'This team will fight'
In his first start with this third college team, JT Daniels lost for the first time since the last game of his first season. The outcome has him eager to experience the future with West Virginia. "All around, I felt great," he said after throwing two touchdown passes and rushing...
Pitt 2024 DT commit Whittington interested in visiting Michigan State
Jahsear Whittington, a junior three-star defensive tackle from Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute, has been committed to Pittsburgh since April 18, 2022. Michigan State's.
What did WVU recruits think after Thursday night's game?
What do WVU recruits think of the Mountaineers after Thursday night's game?. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Vols open as road favorite for Saturday's game at Pitt
Tennessee opened as a road favorite for next Saturday’s game at Pitt. The Vols opened as a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers on Friday, according to SportsLine’s Allan Bell, with Tennessee at -225 on the money line while Pitt is +184. The two teams are scheduled for a...
