Where WVU's transfers out landed on the depth chart

From last preseason through the end of this summer, West Virginia saw more than twenty scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, departing the program with the intent of finding a new home. Not everyone has found a new home, with a couple going to junior college or finding no new school at all. The vast majority, though, found a landing spot, and here is where they showed up on the depth charts at their new schools.
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, the Mountaineers will host their home opener as Kansas comes to Morgantown for both team's first Big 12 Conference game. West Virginia is fresh off a loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh, while Kansas opened their season with a dominating win over FCS Tennessee Tech. Does that change who should be the favorite?
