Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
156th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games returns to Alameda County Fairgrounds
If you listen closely, you might be able to hear a familiar sound making its way back to the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend.
What to expect at Bay Area beaches, public pools this weekend as people seek refuge from heat wave
BEAT THE HEAT: Beaches in Pacifica will have a stark difference in temperatures compared to extreme heat inland this weekend. But here's what locals are saying you should expect as people flock to the area.
foodgressing.com
Wipeout Bar & Grill San Francisco CA
When in San Francisco, Wipeout Bar & Grill is a fun and family-friendly California surf-themed restaurant that you should visit at the iconic Pier 39. Disclosure: We were hosted as media at Wipeout Bar & Grill. There you’ll find a selection of screamin’ starters; shreddin’ salads; paddlin’ pizzas; big wave...
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
Where to get boozy slushies, frozen drinks around the Bay Area
It's heating up in SF and around the Bay Area. Time for a boozy slushy.
KTVU FOX 2
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
Bay Area rapper P-Lo is a STUNNA at 'Live at Thrive City' concert
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fans went wild for Bay Area-based rap superstar P-Lo, who headlined "Live at Thrive City," the Warriors summer concert series event, Friday night. His new album 'STUNNA' dropped the same day. It features guest artists E-40, Too Short, and LaRussell. He describes the record as positive and energetic. "And really just being able to overcome all obstacles in life. STUNNA is like a frequency, it's a confidence, STUNNA is more than myself, STUNNA can be you, STUNNA can be whoever," said P-Lo. "If you're a fan of P-Lo, you're a fan of yourself."P-Lo has become an ambassador...
'Horrifying': San Francisco artists, families lose everything in Lower Haight fire
Multiple families had lived in the building for decades. An artist lost 10 years' worth of works.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Will San Francisco feel the heat during Bay Area heat wave?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Karl The Fog is not invited to Labor Day weekend festivities in San Francisco this year. Sunny skies are forecast to turn up the heat in the city. The hottest heat wave of the year arrived in the Bay Area on Thursday and temperatures will continue rising even higher through the […]
Oakland's Brotzeit Lokal is the best restaurant for beer, sausage on the waterfront
On warm summer days, locals gather at red picnic tables on the patio to wash down sausages with pilsners.
Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes. This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
Bay Area rabbits in need of loving homes
East Bay Rabbit Rescue is just one Bay Area animal shelter overwhelmed with abandoned rabbits. Volunteer Michelle Martinez introduces us to some furry friends looking for loving homes.
Why San Francisco likely won't come close to 106 record high in California heat wave
"This is not as strong of an event as 2017 was."
Where, when Bay Area residents can get updated COVID-19 boosters
Here’s an updating list of Bay Area public health departments that have announced how they will distribute the omicron-specific booster shots: Moderna’s, which is available to all adults, and Pfizer’s, for everyone who is at least 12 years old.
SFGate
'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man
Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is there anywhere to escape Central Valley’s heat wave? Here’s forecast for the Bay and Tahoe
The Central Valley is battling a triple-digit heat wave — with temperatures in the region forecast to be as high as 115 degrees next week. Sacramento may break a record Labor Day weekend. It could beat a 1955 high September downtown temperature of 109 degrees. As Sacramento County urges...
sanjoseinside.com
Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
