Palmyra, MO

KICK AM 1530

Steampunk is back on the River in Hannibal

The 8th Annual Big River Steampunk Festival kicks off this holiday weekend in Hannibal. It is a weekend filled with art, music, food, and so much more. Here are the details you need to know to make the most out of the Steampunk Festival this weekend. It's time for steampunk...
HANNIBAL, MO
KICK AM 1530

Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois

Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
City
Hannibal, MO
Hannibal, MO
Lifestyle
City
Palmyra, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KICK AM 1530

See Inside an Off-the-Grid Treehouse Hidden Away in Rural Nauvoo

Want to get away from it all, but not have to get that far away? I found a crazy cool treehouse that's hidden away in rural Nauvoo that is as off-the-grid as you can get. This place is called the Captains Quarters hosted by Robert on Airbnb. If you love a sea-themed vibe in the trees, you will love this. Here's how he describes it on the Airbnb listing:
NAUVOO, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 1, 2022

Donald W Miller Jr, 29, 627 Oak St, Theft at 513 Hampshire St on 08/23/2022. NTA 177. Tamy L Lewis, 58, Mt Sterling, Stealing at 5211 Broadway St on 08/29/2022. NTA 168. Skyler M Call, 23, 415 Hampshire St, reports the theft of his Xbox, headphones and controller on 08/17/2022. 177.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
Lifestyle
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County

In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

Yohn Files Motion Again to Dismiss Second Public Defender

A Springfield man charged with multiple felonies in Adams County is seeking to represent himself in court again. 35 year old Bradley S. Yohn filed a motion on August 24th once again to represent himself in his case. According to Muddy River News, a status hearing was held on the motion in Adams County Court, and Judge Roger Thomson has set a hearing for the motion on September 7th. A trial is scheduled to begin in the case on November 7th.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Pike County Sheriff's Department blotter for Aug. 22-28, 2022

Jasen T Triplett M W 35 08/23/2022 18:30:51 20150135-014 Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/32-10 VIOLATION BAIL BOND. Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/40-2302-12 VIOLATION-ORDER OF PROTECTION. Emily L King F W 33Barry, IL 08/26/2022 08:26:59 08/29/2022 06:54:55 20210193-004 Pike County Sheriff625 ILCS 5.0/11-501-A DUI ALCOHOL/DRUGS. Timothy M Malone M W 42...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
PLEASANT HILL, IL
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

 https://kickam1530.com

