Steampunk is back on the River in Hannibal
The 8th Annual Big River Steampunk Festival kicks off this holiday weekend in Hannibal. It is a weekend filled with art, music, food, and so much more. Here are the details you need to know to make the most out of the Steampunk Festival this weekend. It's time for steampunk...
See a Cabin and Lake Hidden Away in the Woods Near Camp Point
Wanna get away? I found an option. It's a rustic cabin hidden away in the woods near Camp Point and it includes a lake filled with fish. It appears this Airbnb option near Camp Point, Illinois is hosted by Adam. Here's a snippet of how he describes this cabin on Airbnb:
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
See 4700 Acres North of Moberly Known as “Trophy Country”
There is a part of northern Missouri that almost looks like Minnesota or maybe even Scotland. It's over 4,700 acres located north of Moberly that is referred to as "Trophy Country" and there are lots of reasons for that. This property called "Trophy Country" ended up on my radar thanks...
This Hamilton, IL Airbnb Has Mississippi River and Orchard Views
There's nothing quite like falling asleep when you have the Mississippi River nearby. If that's also on your list of "things you'd like to experience on a getaway", I found a place in Hamilton, Illinois that offers that and also an orchard view. I found this Riverview Orchard hosted by...
See Inside an Off-the-Grid Treehouse Hidden Away in Rural Nauvoo
Want to get away from it all, but not have to get that far away? I found a crazy cool treehouse that's hidden away in rural Nauvoo that is as off-the-grid as you can get. This place is called the Captains Quarters hosted by Robert on Airbnb. If you love a sea-themed vibe in the trees, you will love this. Here's how he describes it on the Airbnb listing:
muddyriversports.com
Hannibal’s Williams breaks single-game record with eight touchdowns in victory over Jeff City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The No. 1-ranked all-purpose back in the nation used all of his tools to get the Hannibal football team back on track. Aneyas Williams did so in record-setting fashion. The junior capable of doing anything and everything broke the single-game school record Friday night when...
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health to close hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1, will focus on clinic-based outpatient care in region
KEOKUK, Iowa — In response to consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency room care, Blessing Health will close its hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, on Oct. 1 and focus its healthcare resources in the region on clinic-based outpatient care. The announcement was made in a press release sent to local media Thursday morning.
These 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters Have Stood the Test of Time
Technology may have pushed some of these outdoor cinemas to the brink, but the passion of movie fans has proven greater in some parts of Missouri as I've learned of two more drive-in theaters that have stood the test of time. Over the weekend, I shared 2 Missouri drive-in movie...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 1, 2022
Donald W Miller Jr, 29, 627 Oak St, Theft at 513 Hampshire St on 08/23/2022. NTA 177. Tamy L Lewis, 58, Mt Sterling, Stealing at 5211 Broadway St on 08/29/2022. NTA 168. Skyler M Call, 23, 415 Hampshire St, reports the theft of his Xbox, headphones and controller on 08/17/2022. 177.
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed, 1 injured, in rollover crash Thursday afternoon
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed and another injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
kttn.com
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
wlds.com
Rural White Hall Home Catches Fire After Lightning Strike on Sunday
Lightning nearly destroyed a home in rural White Hall on Sunday. The initial call came in to the White Hall Fire Department from 523 Hilltop Road, about 5 miles east of White Hall for a structure fire at 1:29 in the afternoon Sunday after a brief thunderstorm. White Hall Fire...
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wlds.com
Yohn Files Motion Again to Dismiss Second Public Defender
A Springfield man charged with multiple felonies in Adams County is seeking to represent himself in court again. 35 year old Bradley S. Yohn filed a motion on August 24th once again to represent himself in his case. According to Muddy River News, a status hearing was held on the motion in Adams County Court, and Judge Roger Thomson has set a hearing for the motion on September 7th. A trial is scheduled to begin in the case on November 7th.
muddyrivernews.com
Pike County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 22-28, 2022
Jasen T Triplett M W 35 08/23/2022 18:30:51 20150135-014 Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/32-10 VIOLATION BAIL BOND. Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/40-2302-12 VIOLATION-ORDER OF PROTECTION. Emily L King F W 33Barry, IL 08/26/2022 08:26:59 08/29/2022 06:54:55 20210193-004 Pike County Sheriff625 ILCS 5.0/11-501-A DUI ALCOHOL/DRUGS. Timothy M Malone M W 42...
wlds.com
Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
