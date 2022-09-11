This Free People-Style Pullover Has Us So Excited for Sweater Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s something we’ve been craving lately. That cozy, comfy, no-responsibilities, clear-schedule kind of feeling. Pumpkin spice, spooky movies, red leaves, corn mazes — you know what we’re talking about. Fall! And everything we do during the much-anticipated season is going to have one thing in common: a sweater !

Yes, sweater weather is upon us and we absolutely cannot wait. The time to grab some new knits is now, so you can be fully prepared for the crisp, cool air making its way through your open window. Before you spend a major chunk of change, however, take a look at this incredible find from Amazon!

Get the ANRABESS Long-Sleeve ¼ Zipper Oversized Slouchy Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This quarter-zip sweater looks like it was plucked right from a cozy-chic brand like Free People, but it’s a more affordable find that will likely soon be your fave. It has that oversized fit we love in every way, adding on super slouchy dropped shoulder seams to emphasize the effect. The long sleeves creating a bit of a lantern effect over the wide, ribbed cuffs make this knit stand out even more!

This sweater also features a small ring pull at the end of its zipper, letting you zip up to create a tall, standing neckline — like a turtleneck — or zip down to let the tips of the collar fall to the shoulders. You’ll also find a ribbed hem down at the bottom — but with notches on the sides for a non-restrictive design that allows for easy movement!

This thick pullover comes in 20 solid colors, so finding something to suit your fall wardrobe will be a cinch. It’s very versatile too, making it easy to throw on over just about any outfit.

Wear it over a sports bra and leggings when heading to the gym, with jeans and booties for a hangout with friends or even with skinny slacks and loafers to stay toasty in a chilly office. Of course, it will also be perfect for wearing with sweats and slippers at home!

