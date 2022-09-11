ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

This Free People-Style Pullover Has Us So Excited for Sweater Weather

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s something we’ve been craving lately. That cozy, comfy, no-responsibilities, clear-schedule kind of feeling. Pumpkin spice, spooky movies, red leaves, corn mazes — you know what we’re talking about. Fall! And everything we do during the much-anticipated season is going to have one thing in common: a sweater !

Yes, sweater weather is upon us and we absolutely cannot wait. The time to grab some new knits is now, so you can be fully prepared for the crisp, cool air making its way through your open window. Before you spend a major chunk of change, however, take a look at this incredible find from Amazon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ibncx_0hb4PDPK00
Amazon

See it!

Get the ANRABESS Long-Sleeve ¼ Zipper Oversized Slouchy Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This quarter-zip sweater looks like it was plucked right from a cozy-chic brand like Free People, but it’s a more affordable find that will likely soon be your fave. It has that oversized fit we love in every way, adding on super slouchy dropped shoulder seams to emphasize the effect. The long sleeves creating a bit of a lantern effect over the wide, ribbed cuffs make this knit stand out even more!

This sweater also features a small ring pull at the end of its zipper, letting you zip up to create a tall, standing neckline — like a turtleneck — or zip down to let the tips of the collar fall to the shoulders. You’ll also find a ribbed hem down at the bottom — but with notches on the sides for a non-restrictive design that allows for easy movement!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mt9WR_0hb4PDPK00
Amazon

See it!

Get the ANRABESS Long-Sleeve ¼ Zipper Oversized Slouchy Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This thick pullover comes in 20 solid colors, so finding something to suit your fall wardrobe will be a cinch. It’s very versatile too, making it easy to throw on over just about any outfit.

Wear it over a sports bra and leggings when heading to the gym, with jeans and booties for a hangout with friends or even with skinny slacks and loafers to stay toasty in a chilly office. Of course, it will also be perfect for wearing with sweats and slippers at home!

See it!

Get the ANRABESS Long-Sleeve ¼ Zipper Oversized Slouchy Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style

Read article

Not your style? Shop more from ANRABESS here and check out other pullover sweaters here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits
, purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Reviewers Rave About These Stylish and Comfortable Waterproof Boots

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Shopping for fall fashion is not unlike falling in love (go with Us here). You could be scrolling online trying to find the perfect heeled booties or over-the-knee boots when […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweater Weather#Pullover#Free People
Us Weekly

21 Long Fall Dresses With Fabulously Flattering Fits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's time! We're swapping out our summer mini dresses for longer midi and maxi dresses for fall. The only issue? We never have enough! Let's change that, shall we? We've picked out 21 stylish, affordable, amazingly flattering long […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

5 Beauty Necessities for the Absolute Best Selfies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Snapping a stunning selfie is honestly an art. No matter how beautiful you look in real life, it's like everything shifts into an alternate reality on your phone screen. The lighting is off, your makeup is all blending […]
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

21 Mom Jeans That Might Even Have You Ditching Your Skinny Jeans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are always a ton of denim debates going on in the fashion world. Blue or black? Ripped or clean? Cuffed or cropped? And, of course, skinny or not? Do we stick with our beloved, trusted skinny jeans, […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

The Weighted Blanket Topping Best-Of Lists Is Available Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A proper night’s rest is an essential component of a healthy and happy life. Still, it can seem hard to come by if you experience anxiety, battle insomnia, or share a bed with someone who runs hot. If […]
INDONESIA
Us Weekly

Chic in a Hoodie! This Cozy Dress Is a Fall Fashion Must

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Some days, we just want to live in a warm, cozy hoodie. The only reason we’re ever not wearing one — especially in the cold weather — is that we wanted or needed to put on something more […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

11 Healing Energy Products From Amazon That Shoppers Swear By

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Out with the old, in with the new! With fall on the horizon, it’s time to set some intentions for a new season of health and happiness. Bye-bye, bad energy! Hello, good vibes only! In order to manifest […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

15 End-of-Summer Amazon Fashion Deals — Starting at $6

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. New season, new clothes! We've officially entered that transitional period that covers late summer and early fall. It might be 80 degrees one day, 60 out the next and even colder at night. We need clothing in our […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards Swears by These Cryo Sticks: ‘They Feel Like a Miracle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You know how when some celebrities promote skincare products, you don’t really believe they actually use them? Such is never the case with Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives star is passionate about her beauty routine, and we absolutely […]
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

People Really Hated Amazon Prime Video’s Football Debut

When the Los Angeles Chargers faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs last night, fans got their clearest look yet at what the future of sports media might look like. The game was streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, as part of Amazon’s new deal with the NFL that has turned the tech giant into the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.”While last Thursday’s season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills was broadcast on NBC, all subsequent Thursday matchups (except for the nationally televised Thanksgiving games) will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon has dabbled in...
NFL
Footwear News

Kanye West Says Gap & Adidas ‘Marginalize American Companies’ in Alo Interview After Splitting From Gap

Kanye West is continuing to speak out about his ambitions as a designer and creator. In a Friday episode on the Alo podcast, Mind Full, West, who goes by Ye, spoke about his recent split from Gap and his thoughts on companies in general. “I honestly believe that Gap and Adidas are part of a bigger plan to marginalize American companies and American industry,” Ye said in the interview alongside Alo co-founder Danny Harris. He added that he believes this is “the opposite of what Danny’s doing” at Alo, a yoga clothing brand. FN has reached out to Adidas and Gap for a...
FIFA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

207K+
Followers
22K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy