advantagenews.com
Entertainment announced for Alton Expo
The Alton Expo returns next week, and it will be a four-day event as opposed to the traditional five. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Mud volleyball makes its return, and there will be music each night. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan...
Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis
Looking for fun family events this Labor Day weekend?
advantagenews.com
Neighborhood bar with new twists
This newer establishment on the western border of Madison County has developed a pretty loyal following. Part of that comes from honoring the memory of the longtime neighborhood bar housed there previously, but a lot comes from the new twists it has added to the atmosphere. The statement on the...
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
spotonillinois.com
Patrols bring 86 citations
JERSEYVILLE - Enforcement campaigns in Jersey and Macoupin counties during August resulted in 86 citations and 22 warnings, according to Illinois State Police. District 18 Commander Mark Gillock said extra patrol coverage by troopers focused on seat belt use in Jersey County and alcohol...
spotonillinois.com
New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary...
KMOV
Meet the fearless 7-year-old on the path to becoming a Steve Irwin of the Midwest
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- “C’mon! Let’s go catch some snakes, lizards, toads, frogs, spiders and whatever else we can find today!”. “Don’t be afraid of any of them because they won’t hurt you. They like us! " Move over Jack Randall and Coyote Peterson. Welcome...
AdWeek
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
wlds.com
Local Groups Banding Together To Fight Against Heartland Greenway
Members of the Sangamon Valley Group of the Sierra Club, the Illinois Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, and Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Pipelines held an information meeting at a Jacksonville business this past Friday. The group is attempting to put a halt or extremely limit the permit and land acquisition...
Longtime St. Louis anchor Dick Ford dies
ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis news anchor Dick Ford has died at the age of 88. Ford’s journalism career began in 1951 in his hometown of Pittsburgh. He worked for KMOX-TV in 1965 and then started working at KSD-TV in 1969. He was a part of the...
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Watch a Huge Bolt of Lightning Barely Miss the Gateway Arch
Many believe that lightning always strikes the tallest conductive objects. There's proof that isn't always the case as new video shows a huge bolt of lightning barely missing the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. This is one of the reasons why I have recommended many times that you subscribe to...
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Mob violence in St. Louis
Vintage KSDK takes a look back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From 1980-1981, organized crime families were at war, and mob violence shook our city.
Springfield schools on lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police ordered three schools on soft lockdown after a person in the area was spotted with a gun. According to a release, Springfield Police were called around 10 a.m. about reports of a person walking with a firearm near the corner of New and Cook Streets. Trinity Lutheran School, Springfield […]
Longtime St. Louis newsman Dick Ford passes away
St. Louis and the FOX 2 family have lost a legend in television news.
Longtime staple of The Hill closes
ST. LOUIS — A longtime purveyor of St. Louis' toasted ravioli has called it quits. Commercial real estate firm L3 Corp. is marketing the former space of Mama Toscano's, 2201 Macklind Ave. Signs on the door of the business, which also sold sandwiches, previously indicated it was temporarily closed.
Pot bust in Caseyville, Illinois lands Texas woman in jail
A Dallas, Texas woman found herself in St. Clair County Jail after Caseyville police found several dozen pounds of marijuana in her vehicle.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
We have four words for you: Support Black-owned businesses. St. Louis' Black-owned bars, restaurants and other businesses are central to our economy and dining scene. While we know we're only giving a small glimpse of the many favorite spots around town, if you're looking to support Black-owned businesses, this collection is a great place to start.
