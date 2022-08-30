ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, IL

Entertainment announced for Alton Expo

The Alton Expo returns next week, and it will be a four-day event as opposed to the traditional five. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Mud volleyball makes its return, and there will be music each night. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Neighborhood bar with new twists

This newer establishment on the western border of Madison County has developed a pretty loyal following. Part of that comes from honoring the memory of the longtime neighborhood bar housed there previously, but a lot comes from the new twists it has added to the atmosphere. The statement on the...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Patrols bring 86 citations

JERSEYVILLE - Enforcement campaigns in Jersey and Macoupin counties during August resulted in 86 citations and 22 warnings, according to Illinois State Police. District 18 Commander Mark Gillock said extra patrol coverage by troopers focused on seat belt use in Jersey County and alcohol...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
FORT SMITH, AR
wlds.com

Local Groups Banding Together To Fight Against Heartland Greenway

Members of the Sangamon Valley Group of the Sierra Club, the Illinois Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, and Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Pipelines held an information meeting at a Jacksonville business this past Friday. The group is attempting to put a halt or extremely limit the permit and land acquisition...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested

An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
KSDK

Vintage KSDK: Mob violence in St. Louis

Vintage KSDK takes a look back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From 1980-1981, organized crime families were at war, and mob violence shook our city.
WCIA

Springfield schools on lockdown

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police ordered three schools on soft lockdown after a person in the area was spotted with a gun. According to a release, Springfield Police were called around 10 a.m. about reports of a person walking with a firearm near the corner of New and Cook Streets. Trinity Lutheran School, Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
5 On Your Side

Longtime staple of The Hill closes

ST. LOUIS — A longtime purveyor of St. Louis' toasted ravioli has called it quits. Commercial real estate firm L3 Corp. is marketing the former space of Mama Toscano's, 2201 Macklind Ave. Signs on the door of the business, which also sold sandwiches, previously indicated it was temporarily closed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis

We have four words for you: Support Black-owned businesses. St. Louis' Black-owned bars, restaurants and other businesses are central to our economy and dining scene. While we know we're only giving a small glimpse of the many favorite spots around town, if you're looking to support Black-owned businesses, this collection is a great place to start.
