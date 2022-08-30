Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds
One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
I-10 Eastbound Lane and On-Ramp Closure at Beglis Parkway in Sulphur September 1
I-10 Eastbound Lane and On-Ramp Closure at Beglis Parkway in Sulphur September 1. Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 31, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the outside lane of I-10 Eastbound and the Eastbound on-ramp from Beglis Parkway will be closed on September 1, 2022, beginning at 8 am, until 10 am the same day.
Port Arthur News
FM366 at Hogaboom Road is closed in Groves
GROVES —FM366 at Hogaboom Road is currently closed. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is due to a downed power line. Please use an alternate route.
I-10 Eastbound and Westbound Lane Closures Near the Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30
I-10 Eastbound and Westbound Lane Closures Near the Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30. Vinton, Louisiana – On August, August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that there will be lane closures on I-10 Eastbound and Westbound near the Louisiana-Texas State Line starting Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 7:00 PM and expected to end Thursday, September 01, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$75.7 Million I-10 and US 165 Overpass Construction to Begin September 13, Expected to Continue Until Fall 2024
I-10 and US 165 Overpass Construction to Begin September 13, Expected to Continue Until Fall 2024. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, construction is expected to begin on a $75.7 million project to remove and replace the I-10 Overpass bridges over US 165 near Iowa, Louisiana.
South Louisiana Should Expect Excessive Rainfall This Weekend
Residents of South Louisiana are bracing for a Labor Day holiday weekend that could include heavy downpours, flash flooding, and another excessive rainfall event. Forecasters with the Weather Prediction Center are suggesting that portions of south and western Louisiana could be under the gun for heavy rains as early as Saturday morning and extending through at least Labor Day Monday.
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 31, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, of Duson, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Telecom giant aims to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana
EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Frustrated residents from northeast Louisiana are protesting against a telecom giant who is moving to stop a federal broadband grant for East Carroll Parish. Delta Interfaith, a local advocacy group, spent the last two years conducting research and gathering data on the lack of internet access in East Carroll. […]
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Offices, Garbage Pickup, and Solid Waste Centers Labor Day Schedule
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Offices, Garbage Pickup, and Solid Waste Centers Labor Day Schedule. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that all CPPJ departments will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022, for the Labor Day holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
1st in the country NTIA Grants and more GUMBO Awards Aimed at Closing the Digital Divide Announced by Louisiana Governor
1st in the country NTIA Grants and more GUMBO Awards Aimed at Closing the Digital Divide Announced by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards joined federal, state, and local elected officials, as well as community leaders, for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit on August 31, 2022, to announce that over $35 million will be distributed to bring affordable high-speed internet to nearly 15,000 locations over the next 18-24 months. This second round of awards from the state’s broadband initiative, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO), will have an impact on two new parishes (Vernon and LaSalle).
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Early Morning Crash After Striking a Culvert
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Early Morning Crash After Striking a Culvert. Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, just after 4:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Middle Road, south of Old Arcadia Road in Minden, Louisiana. Mark Isenhour, 58, of Minden, Louisiana was killed in this crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 28 Homicide in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 28 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 1, 2022, that detectives with the help of the United States Marshals apprehended Marcus Earl Green, 42, for the shooting death of Rosalind Scott on August 28, 2022.
KPLC TV
Toledo Bend ranks as No. 5 among nation’s top fishing spots
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Toledo Bend Reservoir is one of the top lakes for fishing, ranking No. 5 in Bassmaster magazine’s “Top 100 Lakes.”. This reservoir stretches along the Texas and Louisiana state line, from Desoto Parish to Vernon Parish. Three other lakes ranked alongside Toledo Bend...
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
theadvocate.com
$100 million more for transportation: Louisiana receives other states' unspent money
Louisiana will get nearly $100 million in federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said it is the largest amount Louisiana has collected after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-22. The new allocation totals $97.8 million;...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0