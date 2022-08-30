1st in the country NTIA Grants and more GUMBO Awards Aimed at Closing the Digital Divide Announced by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards joined federal, state, and local elected officials, as well as community leaders, for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit on August 31, 2022, to announce that over $35 million will be distributed to bring affordable high-speed internet to nearly 15,000 locations over the next 18-24 months. This second round of awards from the state’s broadband initiative, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO), will have an impact on two new parishes (Vernon and LaSalle).

