Photos show how badly Marshall Fire damaged Target

Photos show how badly Marshall Fire damaged inside of Superior's Target 01:45

Shoppers entering the newly reopened Target store in Superior this week will be able to see the level of damage that the interior of the building sustained when the wildfire raged through the neighborhood. The store has a series of photos on display inside the store as part of their reopening celebration.

In addition to destroying more than 1,000 homes (in Superior, Louisville, Marshall and other parts of Boulder County), the fire on Dec. 30 damaged dozens of businesses. Target in Superior Marketplace was closed immediately after the fire and stayed closed until Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

The photos show flooding on the floor. Damaged ceiling tiles can also be seen littering the aisles.

While homes were burning close to the store and heavy winds were spreading the fire, the roof of the Target burned. That triggered malfunctioning sprinklers that flooded the store for days.

The store was restocked and reconstructed during the 8 months it was closed.

"After the crisis phase we went into debris cleanup phase and now we're into the rebuilding phase, and it's great to see these milestones like the reopening of Target," said Superior Mayor Clint Folsom.

Folsom said the city has been struggling so far without the sales tax revenue the Target generates.

"Having this out of service for all these months has definitely been something we've been missing," he said.

People living in the area were excited to shop at the Target store once again.

"I would've been here last night if I could. I'm so excited about this opening. This is literally the first normal thing that I've done in 8 months. It's a godsend," said Judy Mcdougal, Louisville resident. "It's so neat to be able to go somewhere and say (to my husband) bye honey I'll see you in a while. I'm going to Target. It's lovely."

Several other stores in the Superior Marketplace also closed immediately after the fire due to damage. Most of the larger stores in the shopping area have reopened.

