ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Photos show how badly Marshall Fire damaged Target

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQm7L_0hb4GdqD00

Photos show how badly Marshall Fire damaged inside of Superior's Target 01:45

Shoppers entering the newly reopened Target store in Superior this week will be able to see the level of damage that the interior of the building sustained when the wildfire raged through the neighborhood. The store has a series of photos on display inside the store as part of their reopening celebration.

In addition to destroying more than 1,000 homes (in Superior, Louisville, Marshall and other parts of Boulder County), the fire on Dec. 30 damaged dozens of businesses. Target in Superior Marketplace was closed immediately after the fire and stayed closed until Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11H7Op_0hb4GdqD00
Target

The photos show flooding on the floor. Damaged ceiling tiles can also be seen littering the aisles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhowY_0hb4GdqD00
Target

While homes were burning close to the store and heavy winds were spreading the fire, the roof of the Target burned. That triggered malfunctioning sprinklers that flooded the store for days.

The store was restocked and reconstructed during the 8 months it was closed.

"After the crisis phase we went into debris cleanup phase and now we're into the rebuilding phase, and it's great to see these milestones like the reopening of Target," said Superior Mayor Clint Folsom.

Folsom said the city has been struggling so far without the sales tax revenue the Target generates.

"Having this out of service for all these months has definitely been something we've been missing," he said.

People living in the area were excited to shop at the Target store once again.

"I would've been here last night if I could. I'm so excited about this opening. This is literally the first normal thing that I've done in 8 months. It's a godsend," said  Judy Mcdougal, Louisville resident. "It's so neat to be able to go somewhere and say (to my husband) bye honey I'll see you in a while. I'm going to Target. It's lovely."

It's so neat to be able to go somewhere and say (to my husband) bye honey I'll see you in a while. I'm going to Target. It's lovely

Several other stores in the Superior Marketplace also closed immediately after the fire due to damage. Most of the larger stores in the shopping area have reopened.

RELATED: Superior claims Boulder County isn't paying its share to help the Marshall Fire victims

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

Take a Glimpse Inside This Colorado Waterfront Mansion

If you've driven on Country Raod 17 in Windsor in the Water Valley area, you have seen the stunning and prestigious homes that surround Pelican Lakes. The homes are nothing short of amazing. I drive by these homes every single day on my commute and wonder what they look like behind closed doors.
WINDSOR, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Store#Superior Marketplace
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

More roads in Cameron Peak Fire burn area reopen

Nearly two years after the Cameron Peak Fire burned more than 208,000 acres southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass, some roads are reopening. Moody Hill and Bald Mountain roads have reopened. The opening is being credited to volunteers and U.S. Forest Service staff helping clear fallen trees. Other roads remain closed for the time being. Residents in the Cameron Peak Fire burn area are asked to watch out for falling trees, flood risks and heavy truck traffic. The Cameron Peak Fire was reported on Aug. 13, 2020. A total of 469 structures were impacted by the fire.  LINK: fs.usda.gov
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
9NEWS

Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Thornton pipeline plan hits snag to pump water from Poudre

A plan to bring more homeowners in Thornton more water has hit a snag. A court of appeals judge denied the City of Thornton the right to finish the pipeline that travels from Larimer County. The city can appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court. Thornton purchased the water rights in the Cache la Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins in 1985. It has already installed part of a 42-inch welded steel pipeline. The goal is to bring clean water to residents through 2065.  Now, groups called "No Pipe Dream" and "Save The Poudre" have gone to court to try to stop the project. The pipeline project would funnel 40 million gallons of water a day from the Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins to Thornton. Weld and Larimer county leaders have declined to comment in the past because of the ongoing litigation. 
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Train collides with pickup truck, police set to make possible arrest in Weld County

A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 10 a.m.  So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision.Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene.Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked as part of the police operation just before 11 a.m.
WELD COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

New Car Wash in Loveland Taking Over Longtime Restaurant Space

A lot of Lovelanders will be saying, "Why didn't they just keep the car wash that was next door?" Along Highway 34 in Loveland, a spot will go from food, to suds. The last thing anybody wants to see, especially at a prime location in Loveland, is for a space to sit empty. It looks like, soon, that will no longer be the case with this spot. A spot that has been the location of only two restaurants over the last 50 years.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
58K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy