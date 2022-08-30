ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs

Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Parmalee Are Taking Nothing for Granted After Back-to-Back Hits

Parmalee have released their third single in as many years, and they're hoping it will further their streak of success. After scoring back-to-back hits with "Just the Way" and "Take My Name," the band is looking for more of the same with "Girl In Mine." But don't worry — they're...
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32

Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20 and had been last seen in...
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Chris Stapleton Joins Kendell Marvel for Dive Bar Anthem ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Drink’

Longtime friends and creative collaborations Kendell Marvel and Chris Stapleton join forces on the rollicking new track "Don't Tell Me How to Drink." Marvel is an accomplished country songwriter with lengthy list of hits to his name, including Stapleton's "Either Way," Gary Allan's "Right Where I Need to Be" and Brothers Osborne's "Younger Me." On his upcoming solo album Come on Sunshine, out Sept. 23, the pair reunite once more on the defiant and unapologetic barroom anthem.
Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Pat Green Will Quit Counting the Miles … Eventually [Interview]

A new Pat Green album is made better by knowledge of his last album, or any album from his 27-year-old collection. The groundbreaking Texan's fascinating journey began with an independent record titled Dancehall Dreamer in 1995 ("Of course, before that I sang at a lot of barbecue restaurants") and includes a still-controversial dalliance with mainstream country radio.
