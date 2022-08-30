Read full article on original website
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Brooks & Dunn Tribute Miranda Lambert at ACM Honors With Scorching ‘Kerosene’ Cover [Watch]
Miranda Lambert was the big winner at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors, taking home the prestigious Triple Crown Award. Only seven other country artists have earned the honor — including Brooks & Dunn, who were on hand to pay tribute to their friend on her big night.
Craig Morgan Compares ‘How You Make a Man’ to an All-Timer
Craig Morgan has only felt as strongly as he did about his new single "How You Make a Man" one other time in his life. It was 17 years ago, and his gut instinct led to the biggest hit of his career. The new song is a moving vocal showcase...
Parmalee Are Taking Nothing for Granted After Back-to-Back Hits
Parmalee have released their third single in as many years, and they're hoping it will further their streak of success. After scoring back-to-back hits with "Just the Way" and "Take My Name," the band is looking for more of the same with "Girl In Mine." But don't worry — they're...
Wendy Moten Is Ready for Her Moment, After Decades as a Backup Singer: ‘I Feel Like an Artist Again’
Rarely does a backing vocalist step out from underneath the shadow of their superstar counterpart, but that's exactly what happened at Vince Gill's Ryman Auditorium residency in Nashville earlier this month, when his backup-singer-turned-special-guest Wendy Moten took the spotlight for a mini-set in the middle of the show. Moten's revamped...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20 and had been last seen in...
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Kip Moore Teams Up With Morgan Wade for ‘If I Was Your Lover’ [WATCH]
Kip Moore has dropped a dreamy music video for his new song, "If I Was Your Lover," and it features fast-rising country artist Morgan Wade. While Wade isn’t a writer vocalist on the track, she does an excellent job playing Moore’s love interest, with their chemistry seeming almost natural.
Chris Stapleton Joins Kendell Marvel for Dive Bar Anthem ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Drink’
Longtime friends and creative collaborations Kendell Marvel and Chris Stapleton join forces on the rollicking new track "Don't Tell Me How to Drink." Marvel is an accomplished country songwriter with lengthy list of hits to his name, including Stapleton's "Either Way," Gary Allan's "Right Where I Need to Be" and Brothers Osborne's "Younger Me." On his upcoming solo album Come on Sunshine, out Sept. 23, the pair reunite once more on the defiant and unapologetic barroom anthem.
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson Re-Tool ‘9 to 5′ for a New Doc About the Challenges Women Face at Work
Dolly Parton's classic "9 to 5" is getting revamped as a duet with Kelly Clarkson. The song gets a significant production update from in-demand Nashville producer and songwriter Shane McAnally, as well as Sasha Alex Sloan and King Henry. "I was blown away when I heard what Shane had done...
Brooke Eden Reveals the ‘Lie’ That Almost Caused Her to Quit Country Music
Brooke Eden released her five-song EP, Choosing You, in July, and as she embarks on a new era in her country music career, she's looking back on the early years of working her way up in the industry. She began in her hometown of West Palm Beach, Fla., and eventually...
Kelsea Ballerini Recreates Shania Twain’s ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ Video at ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 ACM Honors on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and not only did she hit the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's white 1999 Grammy gown, but she performed a tribute to Twain, who won the ACM Poet's Award at the ceremony. Ballerini took the...
Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain’s Iconic Grammy Dress for 2022 ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini's closet didn't have the perfect look for the 2022 ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday (Aug. 24), so she browsed the Grammy Museum. The "Heartfirst" singer walked the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's iconic white gown from the 1999 Grammys — with the legend's blessing, of course.
Pat Green Will Quit Counting the Miles … Eventually [Interview]
A new Pat Green album is made better by knowledge of his last album, or any album from his 27-year-old collection. The groundbreaking Texan's fascinating journey began with an independent record titled Dancehall Dreamer in 1995 ("Of course, before that I sang at a lot of barbecue restaurants") and includes a still-controversial dalliance with mainstream country radio.
