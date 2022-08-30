Ford CEO Jim Farley has made it clear from past comments that he views companies like Tesla and Rivian as major threats to the automaker’s EV business, though he also feels like the 100+ year-old automaker has some clear advantages over those newer rivals, too. However, in China, a number of upstart EV automakers have managed to get a leg up on their U.S. counterparts with a host of all-electric offerings, some of which are selling for very affordable prices as well. While speaking on Ford’s Q2 earnings call recently, Jim Farley also expressed that he believes those Chinese EV makers will one day wind up competing in the American market as well.

BUSINESS ・ 16 DAYS AGO