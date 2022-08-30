Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Is Not Alone In Discontinuing Sedans
Automakers are constantly adjusting their lineups to suit not only broader market conditions, but the changing tastes of their customers as well, and that includes GM. That being said, GM Authority is regularly bombarded by comments and emails from readers that complain GM has dropped nearly all of its passenger cars from its North American portfolio. The thing is, GM isn’t alone in this respect.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Chinese EV Companies Will Come To U.S.
Ford CEO Jim Farley has made it clear from past comments that he views companies like Tesla and Rivian as major threats to the automaker’s EV business, though he also feels like the 100+ year-old automaker has some clear advantages over those newer rivals, too. However, in China, a number of upstart EV automakers have managed to get a leg up on their U.S. counterparts with a host of all-electric offerings, some of which are selling for very affordable prices as well. While speaking on Ford’s Q2 earnings call recently, Jim Farley also expressed that he believes those Chinese EV makers will one day wind up competing in the American market as well.
CNBC
GM offers to buy out Buick dealers that don't want to invest in EVs
General Motors is offering buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers that don't want to make investments in the brand's transition to exclusively offer all-electric vehicles domestically by 2030. The buyout offers are the latest efforts by GM to accelerate the company's electric vehicle plans and transform its sales network. The company...
Truth About Cars
Study Suggests Public Supports Right-to-Repair Movement
Most people who know their way around a wrench will tell you that vehicles haven’t gotten any easier to work on over the years. While modern automobiles tend to be longer lived than earlier models and on-board diagnostics have made issues somewhat easier to diagnose, decades of added complexity have made resolving those problems substantially more troublesome and costly. Modern engine layouts are focused on packaging, not on providing mechanics with easy access, and the sheer number of electrical components in today’s cars means that many parts that could have been repaired before now have to be replaced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 of the Best Used Luxury Midsize Sedans to Buy in 2022
Buying a luxury sedan doesn't mean you have to spend all of your money. Here are five of the best used luxury sedans that can be found for under $20,000. The post 5 of the Best Used Luxury Midsize Sedans to Buy in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 BMW X1 Cost?
The 2023 BMW X1 price is high, but you'll get a high-quality SUV loaded with features. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 BMW X1 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
Only 1 2023 Nissan Leaf Trim Is Worth Buying as a Daily Driver
Here's a look at the trim levels of the 2023 Nissan Leaf electric vehicle (EV) and which trim is the best choice for daily drivers. The post Only 1 2023 Nissan Leaf Trim Is Worth Buying as a Daily Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 1