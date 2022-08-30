Read full article on original website
Amazon Shoppers Love This Yeti Tumbler that 'Keeps Drinks Cold Forever,' and You Can Get It for Just $15 for Labor Day
I'm a firm believer that everyone needs their very own go-to cup. Ideally, one that you love enough to reach for every day and fill with the essentials (coffee or water) and that's portable enough to survive your trips to the office, grocery store, or farmer's market. I swear by a 28-ounce straw tumbler as my cup of choice, but for Amazon reviewers, it's the trusted Yeti Lowball Tumbler, which is on sale for only $15 right now.
Shoppers Say This Gordon Ramsay Knife Set Is a Huge Space-Saver—and It's 46% Off
Every square inch counts in professional kitchens. So, it's no surprise that Michelin-starred Chef Gordon Ramsay — a man famous for his exacting standards — took this into consideration in developing his own knife collaboration with Royal Dalton. Made up of five essential blades, the Royal Dalton Gordon Ramsay 6-Piece Block Knife Set comes in an equally valuable compact container, so you don't have to sacrifice precious space for performance.
Whoa, Sur La Table Marked Down Some of Our Favorite Knives at Up to 55% Off for Labor Day
Summertime may be cooling down, but the Labor Day deals are coming in hot. And whether your weekend plans consist of grilling burgers, enjoying the last bits of tomato season, or spending time at the beach, this weekend is also one of the most underrated times of year to find Black Friday-worthy deals on kitchen items. And we're letting you in on a little secret — Sur La Table just marked down some of our favorite knives for Labor Day, and you won't want to miss out.
Stop Everything: Staub, Le Creuset, Lodge and More Are on Sale at Amazon for Labor Day—Up to 70% Off
With the long holiday weekend ahead, we're willing to guess you'll be doing lots of cooking in between backyard gatherings, beach hangouts, and barbecue parties. And to close out summer the right way, you're going to need the right cookware, cutlery, and appliances to get there. Good thing Amazon is slashing prices on hundreds of kitchen items just in time for Labor Day weekend — and it's all up to 70% off.
REI's Labor Day Sale Is Full of Incredible Cookware Finds, and Prices Start at Just $11
Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but outdoor cooking season is still going strong. And no matter if your favorite way to spend time outside is flipping burgers on the barbecue, snacking on a hike, or roasting marshmallows over the fire — you'll need the right gear for a new season of adventures.
