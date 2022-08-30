Read full article on original website
4 From Titus County Arrested On Copper Theft Charges, 1 At Large Still
Five individuals from Titus County, Texas have been identified as being involved in organized crime involving copper theft which has led to the arrest of four suspects with one of them still on the run. Titus County Sheriff's Office investigators have been investigating this case for over two months, watching...
An Escaped Double Murder Suspect Has Been Recaptured Thanks to The SUV He Stole
East Texans can rest easier tonight. The manhunt for escaped double murder suspect Charlie Obin Sprayberry, who escaped from jail in Cass County, TX on Monday evening, has come to an end, thanks to police officers and the SUV he stole. According to reports, Sprayberry escaped from jail in Cass...
Rides, Food, Games…It’s Good Times For East Texas Fair Season
When you see fair schedules popping up on the calendar you know that some fun family time is ahead along with some cooler weather, indulgence in some fair food and a lot of memories!. There's just something about an East Texas county fair, it doesn't matter if you're on a...
ETX Gardening Must-Do’s for September? Experts Share Advice Here
For any aspiring gardener in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, or anywhere across East Texas, there are certain things one needs to do during the month of September to help your garden grow. Every year I try to learn a bit more about gardening. But I often want to know what to...
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
Why’s There a Dead, Dirty Vulture Hanging from a Derrick in Kilgore?
Well, first of all it's neither dead nor dirty. Secondly no need to make a call about it. According to Kilgore, TX Police Department, the vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza will be there for the foreseeable future. I love me some Kilgore, unfortunately I haven't driven through...
My Very Favorite Way To Deal With the Rude People We Encounter
Overall, the people we encounter in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, and all over East Texas seem to be, at least compared to some of the other regions in the country, a little bit friendlier. And I'm beyond grateful for that. It's one of the things I enjoy about living here the...
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
Pigs On The Pitch In Longview, TX Damage Soccer Fields
Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
Fun Ideas for Where to Buy Souvenirs in Kilgore and Across East Texas
It’s a dilemma we have all faced at some point, when friends or family visit us in East Texas. Where is a good place to go so they can get souvenirs to remember the trip? This question was recently posted in a Kilgore, Texas social media group and there were some really helpful answers and some “funny” answers and I wanted to share those with you. Below you’re going to see all of the suggestions on where to go when you’re looking for souvenirs in East Texas.
