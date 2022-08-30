Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Diverging Diamond Interchange Project Update
Work is moving along on the Sioux Falls 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond project. The expansion of 41st Street to the west of the interstate interchange is really taking shape in the latest drone video below. Pouring of concrete is done for nearly half of what will become the new roadbed for West 41st Street.
Sioux Falls Launches ‘Kids Ride Free’ Initiative for City Busses
In an effort to ease the burden of getting to school, the City of Sioux Falls is unveiling a new program to make public transportation more accessible for elementary, middle, and high school students in the city. Sioux Area Metro is launching the 'Kids Ride Free' initiative, which will offer...
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
Ah Nuts! Brookings Is STILL Experiencing a Lug Nut Problem
A trending challenge on social media is STILL driving people nuts in the Brookings, South Dakota area. Someone or a group of people are still loosening the lug nuts on vehicles in and around Brookings, and residents are becoming more and more concerned as a result. Dakota News Now reports...
‘Pomp Room’ Documentary Film to Show in Sioux Falls in September
Anyone that has lived in the Sioux Falls area for a long time no doubt remembers the iconic bar, The Pomp Room. I can't even begin to tell you the amount of money I spent in that place on libations growing up in the 80s and 90s. And that's back when a beer only cost one, I repeat, ONE dollar!
Are Businesses Open in Sioux Falls During Labor Day Weekend?
People all over the Sioux Empire are out and about enjoying the final lazy, hazy days of the summer. This includes maybe getting last minute school supplies at different retail stores. If you're losing track of the dates these days, Labor Day weekend starts...tomorrow!. Believe it or not, most stores...
Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood
Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors. Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota Opening Apple Picking Weekend
One of the most popular fall activities to participate in is apple picking! This is usually a huge tradition for families. The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is one prominent apple picking spot that promises to provide a great weekend outing. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in...
Pigout! Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Starts Thursday
Attention foodies of the Sioux Empire, your chance to pigout starts Thursday!. From September (1-30th), nineteen different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be participating in the 2nd annual "Downtown Pork Showdown." The event sponsored by Smithfield and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc gives pork lovers throughout the Sioux Empire...
What Happens When You Cross A DTSF 1st Friday & A Pork Showdown?
It is hard to believe that summer is almost over, but this is the first Friday of September and that means a celebration! A celebration that includes live music, art, special hours, and special prices at your favorite downtown shopping locations, kids' activities, games, and food, lots of food. If...
Kane Brown to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls
Just announced, one of country music's brightest stars is coming to Sioux Falls. See Kane Brown at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on April 20th, 2023. You can link through Kane's website to get your tickets here!. There will be a special RADIO presale for this event...
Which New National Cookie Shop’s Tasty Pastries Are Coming to Sioux Falls
If you haven't adopted a pigeon with Pigeon 605 yet, you'll miss fun news like this:. Sarah Storm is a businesswoman herself who has been a "professional photographer, graphic designer, and in e-commerce home decor." She is a follower of other people's businesses from their beginnings to success and has always been fascinated by them.
Sioux Falls Student Told ‘Cut Your Hair or Find A New School’
14-year-old Braxton Schafer just started his freshman year at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. Braxton is already an active member of the school's marching band and football team. However come next semester, Braxton will be taking his talents to another institution. Transferring schools might not seem like a big...
Nationally Known Comedian Performing at Tallgrass Fundraiser
What is Tallgrass Sober Living & Recovery All About?. Living your life can be a tricky thing. Sometimes it doesn't go as smoothly as you'd like. Sometimes you get caught in the net of addiction to drugs, alcohol, etc. and your life goes from being on a sort of straight path to straight off the rails.
