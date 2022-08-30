ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

VIDEO: Sioux Falls Diverging Diamond Interchange Project Update

Work is moving along on the Sioux Falls 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond project. The expansion of 41st Street to the west of the interstate interchange is really taking shape in the latest drone video below. Pouring of concrete is done for nearly half of what will become the new roadbed for West 41st Street.
Ah Nuts! Brookings Is STILL Experiencing a Lug Nut Problem

A trending challenge on social media is STILL driving people nuts in the Brookings, South Dakota area. Someone or a group of people are still loosening the lug nuts on vehicles in and around Brookings, and residents are becoming more and more concerned as a result. Dakota News Now reports...
Are Businesses Open in Sioux Falls During Labor Day Weekend?

People all over the Sioux Empire are out and about enjoying the final lazy, hazy days of the summer. This includes maybe getting last minute school supplies at different retail stores. If you're losing track of the dates these days, Labor Day weekend starts...tomorrow!. Believe it or not, most stores...
Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood

Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors. Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.
Pigout! Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Starts Thursday

Attention foodies of the Sioux Empire, your chance to pigout starts Thursday!. From September (1-30th), nineteen different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be participating in the 2nd annual "Downtown Pork Showdown." The event sponsored by Smithfield and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc gives pork lovers throughout the Sioux Empire...
Kane Brown to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls

Just announced, one of country music's brightest stars is coming to Sioux Falls. See Kane Brown at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on April 20th, 2023. You can link through Kane's website to get your tickets here!. There will be a special RADIO presale for this event...
Sioux Falls Student Told ‘Cut Your Hair or Find A New School’

14-year-old Braxton Schafer just started his freshman year at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. Braxton is already an active member of the school's marching band and football team. However come next semester, Braxton will be taking his talents to another institution. Transferring schools might not seem like a big...
Nationally Known Comedian Performing at Tallgrass Fundraiser

What is Tallgrass Sober Living & Recovery All About?. Living your life can be a tricky thing. Sometimes it doesn't go as smoothly as you'd like. Sometimes you get caught in the net of addiction to drugs, alcohol, etc. and your life goes from being on a sort of straight path to straight off the rails.
