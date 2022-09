Wawa in Voorhees Photo Credit: Wawa

A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County.

Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.

It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road in Voorhees.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.