dotesports.com
How does the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan work?
The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan has been officially revealed by Microsoft, following an earlier leak. Similar to other subscription models such as Netflix, the Friends and Family Plan allows the creation of up to five accounts that can all share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate. Accounts...
dotesports.com
The same 4 pro League teams have represented Europe at Worlds for 3 consecutive seasons
Yesterday, the final team from Europe’s LEC locked in its spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, as Fnatic clinched the league’s fourth berth at Worlds. This season marks the Fnatic’s sixth consecutive trip to the World Championship. And for the LEC as a whole, Fnatic’s clinching is noteworthy in that it confirmed that the same European teams would be headed to Worlds for the third consecutive season.
dotesports.com
RNG lock in China’s final Worlds berth with last-chance win over LNG
Royal Never Give Up claimed China’s final berth at this year’s League of Legends World Championship earlier today, locking in their place at the Worlds play-in stage. RNG qualified for Worlds today with a best-of-five win over LNG Esports in the final round of the LPL’s regional qualifier. RNG was nearly reverse-swept by LNG but put together a surgical, low-kill fifth game of the series, outpacing LNG in a battle of late-game-focused team compositions.
dotesports.com
Kings again: Chiefs end six-year wait for Oceanic League glory, hold off PGG to claim LCO championship
The Chiefs have reclaimed the Oceanic League of Legends throne again in the fifth time of asking, holding off a resurgent Pentanet.GG, and losing their first map of the split in the process, in a 3-1 battle at Margaret Court Arena to win the 2022 LCO Split Two title and book their ticket to the 2022 World Championship.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 peaked at over 820,000 players with the battle pass release, highest since 2020
The battle pass marks the start of a special time for Dota 2 fans. It reminds all players that The International, the most prestigious Dota 2 event on the game’s competitive calendar, is quickly approaching. Though a lot was missing in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, the player numbers still surged with the expectations and broke the game’s peak player count after two years.
dotesports.com
EG Impact becomes second top laner in LCS history to earn a Pentakill
Though the series between Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid to determine the final LCS representative that this year’s League of Legends World Championship is not yet over, one player on the Rift has added yet another accolade to his long list of accomplishments. Evil Geniuses veteran Impact has become...
dotesports.com
The International 2022 hits $3 million prize pool, but Dota 2 fans aren’t happy with battle pass content
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally over and fans are already snapping it up, which has seen The International 11’s prize pool shoot up to $3 million within just a handful of hours. But, that current layout of content and how Valve is structuring both the battle pass and its feed into that prize pool has left fans feeling an early sense of dread.
dotesports.com
EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work… we just couldn’t hear each other’
Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 caster said ‘battle pass’ 16,905 times on Twitch to summon its release
Dota 2 fans have patiently waited for The International 2022 battle pass to be released for months. It finally happened on Sep. 1, and nobody wanted it more than beloved caster Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt. In a bid to will its release into existence, TeaGuvnor committed himself to the...
dotesports.com
G2 locks in a spot at the LEC Summer Split Grand Final after knocking down Rogue
The Kings match of the LEC Summer Split saw G2 Esports demolishing Rogue with a sweep 3-0. Thanks to unconventional drafts, great pick flexibility, and pitch-perfect synergy, G2 take down Rogue and move to their eleventh LEC Grand Finals, looking for a chance to win their tenth crown. The Samurais...
dotesports.com
The best Udyr counters in League of Legends
Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
dotesports.com
Team Liquid reverse sweep CLG, eliminate them from LCS and Worlds contention
Silver Scrapes sounded for today’s LCS elimination match between Team Liquid and Counter Logic Gaming, which saw the former winning after a reverse sweep. With this loss, CLG are eliminated from the LCS Championship, while TL keep their hopes alive for a possible spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
David beats Goliath: Endpoint demolish Natus Vincere in ESL Pro League season 16
There were many CS:GO pundits that didn’t believe in Endpoint in ESL Pro League season 16, but the European team proved that they have what it takes to compete with the world’s best. On the third day of competition in Group A, Endpoint dominated Natus Vincere (2-0), securing...
dotesports.com
Is the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass worth it?
There are always levels to a Dota 2 battle pass, both literally and metaphorically. Most of the time, the levels players actually care about involve how deep the content rabbit hole goes in regards to which Arcana, exclusive item sets, new features, and game modes are added as part of the battle pass. Content is king, and if it isn’t there, a portion of the playerbase might just decide to skip purchasing even the base battle pass.
dotesports.com
Everything missing in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass ended on Sept. 1. Like the previous ones, the latest battle pass features arcanas, immortal items, taunts, sprays, and emoticons. Though the official battle pass blog looked full of content, it didn’t take long for fans to realize there was a lot of content missing.
dotesports.com
How do Stickers work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?
The 2022 battle pass in Dota 2 went live on Sept. 1, introducing lots of new content to unlock as the International 2022’s prize pool surpasses milestones. While there are quite a few Arcanas and skins to unlock in this battle pass, more will become available in Part II alongside Diretide. In addition to the content expected to be released in the battle pass’ second part, there are some that Valve will roll out in the upcoming weeks, like Stickers.
dotesports.com
GAM Esports become second Vietnamese team to qualify for Worlds 2022
In the second semifinal of the 2022 VCS Summer Playoffs, GAM Esports or Team Spirit would celebrate not only getting a chance to fight for a domestic trophy but also qualification for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. But after a quick 3-0, GAM can celebrate their ticket to the finals and to Worlds.
dotesports.com
How do Ranked Double Down tokens work in Dota 2?
Dota 2’s ranking system is home to many competitive players from around the world. It’s where aspiring players gather to quench their competitive thirst and prove their talents by winning more matches, increasing their MMR/rank in the process. Players will mostly receive 25-30 MMR when they win a...
dotesports.com
Team SMG provides statement on failure to register for The International 11 qualifiers, Dota 2 future
Schedules and team lists for upcoming Dota Pro Circuit regional qualifiers went live earlier this week, and for fans who keep up with all the regions, there were likely a few key names missing from those lineups that previously announced plans to compete for one of the final spots at The International 2022.
dotesports.com
DRX mount comeback against KT, advance in 2022 LCK Regional Qualifier
For both KT Rolster and DRX, winning today’s series kept alive their hope of reaching the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Hence, we saw some of the best performances from these teams today. League fans even witnessed a silver scrape where DRX came on top to clinch a 3-2 victory over KT.
