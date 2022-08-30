Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
TikTok influencer, 21, dies in skydiving accident: ‘The brightest mind'
Friends and family are mourning the loss of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a Canadian TikTok influencer who died this week. Pardazi died in a skydiving accident at Skydive Toronto the evening of August 27. According to a public statement shared by the organization, Parzai was a "welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community" who was diving as "solo student."
TODAY.com
Janice Dickinson candidly responds to critical reviews of her 'Top Model' judging
Janice Dickinson is keeping it real. In an Instagram reel shared on Friday, Sept. 2, Dickinson answered a fan's question about whether or not she has "any regrets" about the things she said when she was a judge on "America's Next Top Model." “Um, no. It was acting and that’s...
Comments / 0