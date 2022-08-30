ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

TikTok influencer, 21, dies in skydiving accident: ‘The brightest mind'

Friends and family are mourning the loss of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a Canadian TikTok influencer who died this week. Pardazi died in a skydiving accident at Skydive Toronto the evening of August 27. According to a public statement shared by the organization, Parzai was a "welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community" who was diving as "solo student."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy