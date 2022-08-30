Read full article on original website
Delaware Gazette
SourcePoint closing Polaris site
SourcePoint’s south office at 1070 Polaris Parkway will close in September. The suite, which was leased in 2018, houses administrative offices for in-home care staff, information and referral specialists, and insurance specialists. Friday, Sept. 2, marks the last day the office is open to the public. The lease expires...
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Best Areas In Columbus, Ohio, To Buy Your Next Home
If you're thinking of picking up property in Columbus, Ohio, here are the best neighborhoods to look. From downtown areas to the suburbs, we have you covered.
columbusmessenger.com
Digging up history in Brook Alley
As workers made improvements to Groveport’s Brook Alley they recently dug up a bit of the town’s history. They unearthed old wooden railroad ties, as well as some spikes, that were buried a foot or two under the alley pavement. These railroad ties were once part of a railroad track spur embedded in the alley that extended from the railroad line on the north end of town. The tracks ran down Brook Alley and connected to the former Claycraft brick plant that once operated on the southern edge of Groveport along the Ohio and Erie Canal. The railroad spur’s bed is also still slightly visible in the grass north of Grove Street where it curves off the existing railroad tracks and then down Brook Alley.
Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance
Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
WHIZ
Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
columbusunderground.com
Remaining Buckeye Village Buildings to be Demolished Soon
Ohio State University is moving forward with long-held plans to demolish the remaining buildings at Buckeye Village, the multi-building apartment complex off of Ackerman Road that provided housing for graduate students and their families for over 50 years. There are no immediate plans to build on the site, according to...
Delaware Gazette
Changes coming to Union County
PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers involved in a pursuit
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM that started on US 23 near SR 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
columbusmonthly.com
Tony’s Italian Ristorante Celebrates 40 Years as a Political Haunt That Crosses Party Lines
The phone call changed Tony Scartz’s life. In September 1982, Scartz had just opened Tony’s Italian Ristorante on South High Street in what would eventually become known as the Brewery District. Business was slow, until Scartz got a call from Dick Celeste, then a Democratic candidate for governor, asking if he could bring his entourage to Tony’s for a late-night meal. Celeste—an acquaintance of Scartz’s father, Carl, owner of the Knotty Pine in the Grandview area—kept returning to Tony’s for campaign strategy sessions, giving the nascent restaurant a much-needed boost.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Rough Trucks takes over Morrow Co. Fair
MORROW COUNTY- Rough Truck invaded the Morrow County Fairgrounds on Thursday night as a special grandstand event. Many were attendance for the show.
Man found dead, another injured in Ashland home: Investigators
Sheriff's deputies and agents are investigating after a man was found dead and another was in need of medication attention inside an Ashland home.
Massive Sports Complex At Evans Farm Sets Groundbreaking Date
Jennings Sports Park has announced that it will begin construction of a new 56-acre sports complex at a groundbreaking ceremony on September 30. The state-of-the-art sports complex will be a premier destination for tournaments, schools, clubs and leagues of all ages. The sports park will feature eight soccer and multi-sport...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street from 8-9:45 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Flour & Whisk Bakery under new ownership
BUCYRUS – Paula and Bob Herbert have announced that Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come. Paula Herbert was excited to make the announcement.
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam co-hosting fundraiser for US Senate candidate J.D. Vance, causing controversy
CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal, with 3News adding reactions from Browns fans. Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Some team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics.
columbusmonthly.com
Investors are Scooping up Residential Properties Near Central Ohio’s Future Intel Site
Available housing in the vicinity of Intel Corp.’s future development south of Johnstown and northeast of New Albany is scarce, and demand is already growing, three years before Intel’s manufacturing facility is expected to be operational. Some local real estate agents say they are fielding calls from current...
