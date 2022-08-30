Read full article on original website
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Is it Even Safe to Drive on Toll 49 in Tyler, Texas? Some Say ‘NO!’
Like many in Tyler, Texas, we were concerned to learn about another fatal accident that took place on Toll Road 49 this week. And that has re-upped a question that has been asked by quite a few people that we know, and perhaps people that you know, as to whether or not it is actually safe to drive on Toll 49. What has been your experience? If you'd like to share for the purposes of this question, please let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
Rides, Food, Games…It’s Good Times For East Texas Fair Season
When you see fair schedules popping up on the calendar you know that some fun family time is ahead along with some cooler weather, indulgence in some fair food and a lot of memories!. There's just something about an East Texas county fair, it doesn't matter if you're on a...
ETX Rockers Whiskey Myers to Bring Their Powerful Live Show Back Home
Whiskey Myers is comin' back home. The East Texas rockers are back this September for their annual Wiggy Thump festival in Palestine, TX. This show is worth the drive from Tyler, Longview, with-out-doubt from any place in the ETX. Whiskey Myers Presents Wiggy Thump. The show is locked-in for Saturday...
It’s Labor Day Weekend In East Texas, What’s To Do? Anything Fun?
It's Labor Day weekend in East Texas, for some people it means an extra day off and for others, it'll be just another normal weekend. No matter if you get a free day off or not, you'll be looking for something to do, just like any other weekend. Seeing how...
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
One Texas Mom Has Gone Viral With Her ‘How-To’ School Drop Off Tutorial
School is back in session, and, listen, you're not the only one who is getting frustrated in the car pool drop off lane. Like, everyone who does it each morning gets frustrated. But, perhaps, this Texas mom and her tips could help out the drop off at your school as well as my kids' school here in Tyler, TX.
Here are the 3 Delicious Winners in the State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards
Over the weekend, celebrity judges from the Dallas area got to sit down and taste all ten of the Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative. Let's find out who won this year.
We Love These Screenshots Taken From a 1982 Tyler, TX Brookshire’s Video
If you need a smile today, these photos from a video shot in 1982 for Brookshire's at a Tyler, Texas store may just what you're looking for. Sometimes, I really miss the 1980s. Not *everything* of course. But, there were many things to love about that era. Maybe part of...
Tyler, TX Police Are Looking for These Men. Do You Recognize Them?
Earlier today, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?. These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each...
Texas Super Group, The Panhandlers, Reveal New Single is Coming on Friday
It was nearly three years ago – October 17, 2019, a day now forever etched into the annals Texas Music history – that William Clark Green, Josh Abbott, Cleto Cordero (Flatland Cavalry), and John Baumann announced "The Panhandlers." All four men are products of the thriving Lubbock music...
Is It True? Only Real Texans Know Where this 2-Story Whataburger is Located
Listen, I'm going to share this because I know this is a safe place and I trust you not to make fun of young me. I've lived in Texas about 23 years now, but before I moved to the Tyler, TX area, I thought Whataburger was a made up restaurant for the movie "8 Seconds."
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1
We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
You Can Buy the Founder of Yankee Candle’s Very Fun Home in Massachusetts
I don't know much about candles. I don't get super excited over candles. I do like the smell of them but I will leave the candle expertise to my girlfriend. I'm not a complete loaf, however, when it comes to candles. When you say Yankee Candle, I know what you're talking about. You would think that the late founder of Yankee Candle, Michael Kittredge II, would be a pretty straight laced dude. His former home for sale would suggest otherwise.
A Popular Mexican Grill Franchise is Set Add Second Tyler, TX Location
If you love guacamole and burritos that are assembled right in front of your face, plus you live in or near Tyler, TX; we've got some great news that you are going to love. The uber-popular Mexican grill franchise, Chipotle, is adding a second location in The Rose City this year. A longtime favorite stop for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads, the company has its sights set on opening up in the fast growing area of Cumberland Park in South Tyler.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
Texas Favorite Fair Food Invention to Get Permanent Food Truck in It’s Birthplace
There are not many people that would turn down a corn dog. There's just something about that frank on a stick dipped in a corn meal batter and fried to perfection. Top off each bite with a squirt of mustard and you've got a satisfying treat at any fair in East Texas. Something you may not have known is that the tasty treat was invented in Texas and will finally have a permanent home in its birthplace of Dallas.
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
No. 1 Machine, David Adam Byrnes Readies Brand New Album
David Adam Byrnes is getting ready to release his brand new album, Keep Up With A Cowgirl. Leading up to release day he's steadily been dropping new songs on us, but we'll get or ears around all of it come September 30th. The project features a few songs that have...
