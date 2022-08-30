Read full article on original website
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso
Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
Alfredo Sauce Lands Former El Paso Anchor In The New York Times
It's not every day a local news anchor makes the national news, and generally when they do, it's followed by a laugh track during the late show line-up. But former KVIA Anchor and Las Cruces native, Kate Bieri, surpassed millions of views on Twitter and Instagram after finding herself in a sticky, thick, and unusual situation.
Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy
EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Las Cruces high schools gather for car wash fundraiser in support of injured Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– The city’s four major high school football teams in Las Cruces will collectively host a car wash fundraiser Sunday from 9 am to 12. The car wash is in support of Abraham Romero, the Organ Mountain High School student who was taken off the field in an ambulance during a football game in Deming last week.
Finally East El Paso Can Enjoy A 2nd Rubik’s Location
As a gamer, arcades are some of my favorite places to go to. Not many arcades are left but in El Paso, we do have a couple in town: Funkmeyer's Rec Room, Dave & Busters, Glitch Gaming Center, Adventure Zone, & Bob-O's come to mind. But of course I can't forget about Rubik's.
Chuco Relic Is Turning 10 & Celebrating With A 915 Chuco Fiesta
915 Day is right around the corner and so is the 10-year anniversary of everyone’s favorite local souvenir store, Chuco Relic. To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Chuco Relic will be celebrating OTHER businesses with a weeks long Chuco Fiesta. “We’re going to be celebrating our Chuco Fiesta which is...
El Paso art piece wins International CODAawards Merit Award
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that the public art piece, Desert Blossom, has won the Merit Award in the eighth annual international CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art. This is the eighth CODAaward the City of El Paso Public Art Program has won. The art […]
KVIA
Ukrainians living in El Paso find a home away from home in each other
EL PASO, Texas– Since the war in Ukraine began six months ago, some people who left the country have not returned. One of those people is Kateryna Ilechko, a 17-year-old exchange student living El Paso for over a year. Ilechko’s stay was extended after the war sent her sisters...
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
lascruces.com
Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas
Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
Meet The Adorable Cat Residents of the Plaza Theatre and UTEP
Did you know that the Plaza Theatre Downtown and the UTEP campus are both home to some very adorable felines? Well, they are!. I was already aware of the cats on the UTEP campus thanks to the Instagram account @MinerPickCatz. Miner Pick-Catz (get it, instead of "pick axe"?) is a group operating to facilitate the well-being of the UTEP campus feral cats by feeding and caring for them, as well as educating the campus and community on how to care for their feral feline friends.
KFOX 14
Manhunt underway after El Paso bank robbed by man covered in disguise
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank. He was covered head to toe in disguise. The GECU bank at 10425 Vista del Sol in east El Paso was robbed Friday morning. A man entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. and shots...
everythinglubbock.com
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas. “USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been...
Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
