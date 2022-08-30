Did you know that the Plaza Theatre Downtown and the UTEP campus are both home to some very adorable felines? Well, they are!. I was already aware of the cats on the UTEP campus thanks to the Instagram account @MinerPickCatz. Miner Pick-Catz (get it, instead of "pick axe"?) is a group operating to facilitate the well-being of the UTEP campus feral cats by feeding and caring for them, as well as educating the campus and community on how to care for their feral feline friends.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO