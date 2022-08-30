ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso

Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy

EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso art piece wins International CODAawards Merit Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that the public art piece, Desert Blossom, has won the Merit Award in the eighth annual international CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art. This is the eighth CODAaward the City of El Paso Public Art Program has won. The art […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas

Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
SANTA FE, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Meet The Adorable Cat Residents of the Plaza Theatre and UTEP

Did you know that the Plaza Theatre Downtown and the UTEP campus are both home to some very adorable felines? Well, they are!. I was already aware of the cats on the UTEP campus thanks to the Instagram account @MinerPickCatz. Miner Pick-Catz (get it, instead of "pick axe"?) is a group operating to facilitate the well-being of the UTEP campus feral cats by feeding and caring for them, as well as educating the campus and community on how to care for their feral feline friends.
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas. “USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
93.1 KISS FM

What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend

From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
EL PASO, TX
