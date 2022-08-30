ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What is Softaculous and how do I use it?

By Mirza Bahic
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIOxx_0hb3pkCO00
(Image credit: Shutterstock/McLittle Stock)

While the idea of building your website (opens in new tab) from scratch can sound thrilling at first, but it’s often a tough, tiresome, and time-consuming task. Thankfully, there’s Softaculous to save the day and make this daunting duty a bit simpler.

Today, there’s a whole variety of valuable open-source applications out there (WordPress (opens in new tab), Joomla, and Magento (opens in new tab) to name a few) and they can help you build a fully-functional and breathtakingly beautiful site without much trouble.

However, to tap into their potential you’ll have to install them and get them up and running first – and these installations can get somewhat tricky since they almost always call for unzipping files, creating databases with specific user permissions, renaming and editing PHP configuration files, uploading these file to the correct web directories and then running installation scripts.

Fortunately, there’s a less troublesome way to get your favorite apps in full swing and you can do it in a flash – enter Softaculous, an open-source app auto-installer that’ll allow you to install any app you want in a couple of clicks.

So, let’s check out Softaculous - what it is and how you can use it to simplify your life.

What is Softaculous?

Softaculous is an auto-script installer that allows its users to install and configure a wide variety of commercial and open-source apps via scripts and PHP classes.

This installer supports multiple control panels (including cPanel (opens in new tab), Plesk, and DirectAdmin) and it can also take up installs of other auto-installers. It’s able to work well with custom hosting panels, but for that, you’ll have to opt for a premium plan.

Along with installing scripts, you can also utilize Softaculous to keep your installs up to date, back them all up, and even create a staging site where you can test any changes and try out any features you wish to add to your live site inside a secure environment.

How to use Softaculous?

To make use of Softaculous, you’ll want to head out to your site's administration area – that is, to the control panel of your choice – since Softaculous runs within it.

Most beginner-friendly web hosting (opens in new tab) providers offer a Softaculous installation right from the start, but if you choose one that doesn’t you can install it with a bit of technical know-how (or Linux-savvy friends).

Softaculous installation script collection includes a wide selection of web apps covering categories such as blogging sites (opens in new tab), ad management, ecommerce (opens in new tab), social networking, customer support, and much more.

Created to be a one-click installer, Softaculous can get any of the 380 currently available scripts up and running in a matter of seconds. In addition to installing apps, Softaculous will keep all these apps up to date and also allow users to change the language, screen display of side menus, or time zone.

Installing apps with Softaculous is surprisingly simple – just go to your control panel, find a Softaculous icon in the software section, and tap into it. This will send you to the scrip library with the most popular scripts (WordPress, Joomla, AbanteCart, and so forth) placed at the top of the list. Now, choose an app you wish to install, check app specifications, and click on the “Install Now” button – it will take you to yet another page.

Here, you’ll be asked to fill in a form including the installation URL, version of the app you want to use, site name and description, your (or administrator's) user name, password, and e-mail address.

In the end, you’ll add another (or the same email (opens in new tab) address) where all installation details will be sent, and click on the “Install” button.

Once the installation is successful you’ll get the standard congratulations message and that’s it – you’ve installed your first app using Softaculous.

How to install Softaculous on a VPS/dedicated server with cPanel/WHM

Before starting with Softaculous installation, make sure that ionCube Loaders are enabled on cPanel/WHM on your control panel server – otherwise, you might be faced with an error.

Once this is done, access the cPanel/WHM as a root user and go to the “Server Configuration” section where you’ll select “Tweak Settings” and then proceed to the PHP tab. There, you’ll want to select an ionCube check box for the cPanel PHP Loader and click on the “Save” button right below.

Now, to install Softaculous you’ll need to log into your server via SSH (opens in new tab) and run the following command:

Once the installation file is downloaded, you’ll want to run the next commands, one after another:

A congratulatory message should appear on the screen once the Softaculous installation is completed. If it did, go back to cPanel/WHM, choose the “Plugins” section, and click on Softaculous - “Instant Installs” option.

Here, we should note that if suPHP is enabled on your server, some adjustments should be made to set the correct permissions for writable files and folders.

So, if this is the case for you, go to the “Settings” section in Softaculous and edit CHMOD Files to “0644” and CHMOD Directories to “0755” – and that’s it, after this Softaculous should be installed on your suPHP server without a hitch.

However, if suPHP isn’t enabled on your server, skip this step altogether.

Softaculous Free vs Premium

As suggested, the free version of Softaculous is completely cost-free while the premium version comes with a price tag and it can be billed on a monthly or an annual basis.

As we write, 38 scripts are available with a free version while you can get up to 380 of them with a premium plan. Also, there are no scripts for Perl, no use of custom apps, no adding scripts, and no modifying email templates with the freemium edition of Softaculous.

If you’re not sure whether you should purchase a premium version of Softaculous, you can sign up for one month of free trial and make that decision down the line.

How to check if your license is Softaculous?

There are a couple of ways you can check if your license is Softaculous and the simplest one includes going to Softaculous’ official site, finding the “Verify License” button in the bottom menu, and tapping into it. Here, you’ll be asked to provide your server's IP address, after which you get the details about your license (that is, if you have it) including status, type, and its owner.

If you have server access, go to cPanel/WHM, scroll down to the “Plugins” section, find “Softaculous” and proceed to “Instant Installs”.

Alternatively, you can check the license details of Softaculous on your server by executing the following command line:

To renew your Softaculous license head to “My Licenses” on the app’s client center, select the license key, and click on the “Renew” button.

This will redirect you to the “Purchase Softaculous” page where you’ll be required to fill in details about the license and tap into the “Purchase Softaculous” button.

Now you’ll see the invoice, so choose the payment method (all major credit/debit cards and PayPal are available), leave a few pieces of personal information, and hit the “Buy” button.

As soon as the payment is completed, your license will be activated at once – and you’ll get an email as confirmation.

How do I use Softaculous in WordPress?

If your web hosting provider supports Softaculous, you can make use of its built-in feature called WordPress Manager to simplify your site management.

To use it, log into your web hosting account and head to your control panel where you should find “WordPress Manager by Softaculous” inside the software section. If you’re already in the Softaculous user panel you can find a WordPress icon in the upper right corner.

Here, you’ll be able to see all your WordPress installations including plugins and themes – and you can add, upload, and install them in a matter of seconds. Also, you can change a couple of settings such as enabling/disabling debug mode, WordPress cron (opens in new tab), search engine visibility, and auto-upgrades for plugins and themes.

From here you can also utilize some superb Softaculous features such as cloning instances into separate installs, staging copies of live installs for testing, creating and restoring backups, and more.

Get online with ease

It doesn’t matter if you’re on a mission to set up an online store, build a business site, or start a personal blog – Softaculous will make it much simpler.

Its intuitive, user-friendly interface will save you the time you would otherwise spend on installing, updating, and testing out your CMS and other apps - which means you can immediately invest that time in growing your online project.

So, now that you know what Softaculous is and how you can use it – go and get cracking with it.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Don’t expect a new iPad Pro at the iPhone 14 launch

One of the biggest days in the tech calendar is fast approaching, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 soon, with September 7 being the date of the next Apple event, and where we’ll almost certainly see this handset. That phone won’t land alone – we’re also...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost

Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Networking#Debit Card#Magento#Php
TechRadar

The best cloud storage 2022

We've dissected and reviewed all the major best cloud storage services, looking at features, security, pricing, support and much more. Finding the best cloud storage service can look like a challenge, with all kinds of factors and issues to consider: from pricing to capacity, security and reliability just to name a few.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Here's why you should look into an antivirus package for Mac

Though people have been saying for years that Macs are nearly impenetrable, this isn't true. You need an antivirus for mac if you're looking to support your machine long-term. Apple does provide surprisingly strong protections from the very start (often more so than a Windows PC) but they are not immune to viruses.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

Why I'll skip the iPhone 14 and buy the iPad 2022 instead

The annual iPhone launch is always the most exciting event in mobile tech, and this year Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 14, alongside the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It won’t be a revolutionary update, and not an entirely new design, more...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Lively review

Lively combines a blazingly fast call response time, excellent medical alert systems, and pricing that makes having a mobile medical alert system more affordable than most landline systems. For these reasons, Lively is our pick for best medical alert. EDITORS NOTE: Our original product images have been removed as they...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Hundreds of iOS apps could be leaking AWS credentials

Hundreds of mobile apps have been found to be leaking Amazon Web Services (AWS) credentials. A recent Symantec analysis (opens in new tab) identified 1,859 publicly available apps, 98% of which are iOS apps, containing hard-coded AWS credentials that could be putting your data at risk. The company found over...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

More than one billion TikTok users exposed to 'one-click account hijacking'

A high-severity vulnerability in the TikTok Android application could have allowed accounts to be hijacked “with a single click”, Microsoft has revealed. In a paper (opens in new tab) published to the Microsoft Security blog, the company reported that a chain of issues could have been abused to create a scenario whereby an account could be compromised with a single press of a specially crafted link.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

5 things to consider to get the best tablet for entertainment

If you're looking to buy a tablet, you've probably already thought about why you need one. Choosing the best tablet for entertainment is different from choosing an all-rounder or one that means you can work well on the move. While tablets for entertainment will still be reliable for other purposes,...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to stay safe when working out of the office

The last few years have had a major effect on many aspects of our lives, not least in the world of work. With the pandemic necessitating a shift to working from home, many of us have had to adapt to a new way of working, with either a positive or negative effect on productivity seen by most.
JOBS
TechRadar

Malicious Google Chrome extensions installed on more than one million devices

A set of malicious Google Chrome extensions designed to monitor browsing activity have been installed on more than 1.4 million devices, researchers have reported. As described in a blog post (opens in new tab) from security company McAfee, the purpose of the scam is to modify the victim’s browser cookies each time they visit an ecommerce website, thereby netting the operator an affiliate fee for any purchases made.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Redmi A1 with clean Android launching on September 6

Well well well. Redmi A1 indeed is the near-stock Android smartphone from Xiaomi that has been rumoured after all. Xiaomi has now officially revealed that Redmi A1 will launch on September 6 and has revealed that it will come with a clean Android experience. It was reported last month that...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy