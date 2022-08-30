Read full article on original website
Midland/Odessa Pizza ATM’s! Could We Be Getting Them?
We all love some pizza, especially in the middle of the night when none of our go-to pizza places are open. After a night out with friends and greats pizza sounds pretty good, doesn't it? What would you think if you could just swing by the ATM on the way home and pick up a pizza? It's a new thing starting to spread all over the United States. It's called PizzaForno. It is an ATM machine that dispenses hot fresh pizza or you can get a cold one to take home and bake yourself. Some even have picnic tables and drink vending machines by them so you can just stop and have a bite.
Get Yours Now! Seize The Deal With Texas Roadhouse Half-Off Gift Cards
Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am this morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. They will only be valid at the Midland and Odessa locations. They will be available online only. You will NOT be able to purchase these at a Texas Roadhouse location or on their website. This is a listener-exclusive perk and you can only get them HERE!
$3 Dollar Movies? Yep, This Is WHEN IT HAPPENS Here In Midland Odessa!
Remember the $1 Dollar Movies back in the day? Use to love hitting those up way back when. Well, it's not $1 a dollar but it's close! This Saturday is National Cinema Day and a bunch of Theaters are having $3 ticket prices all day for any movie on Saturday.
Feel Like You Saw More Rain in August Than You Have in a While? It Was One For the Midland Record Books
Rain is something we do not take for granted here in Midland/Odessa, with over 250 days of sunshine a year and temperatures in the summer regularly getting into triple digits, we welcome the wet stuff falling on our heads at any time. So if it seemed like there was a...
What’s Happening This Weekend At The Permian Basin Fair
The 46th Permian Basin Fair and Expo, Celebrating Red, White, and Blue In 2022, kicks off tomorrow at the Ector County Coliseum. As in previous years, you can expect to enjoy, great shows, music, the carnival, a petting zoo and so much more. The fair kicks off tomorrow, September 2nd, and will run through September 10th.
Ask Midland Odessa – Introduced MY EX As A Friend To My Current Man!
Ruth- Just tell him. You already said you feel guilty you didn't. Let him know why you didn't tell him and move on. An ex is an ex for a reason!. Steve- Hate to tell you, but he already knows. Most of the time we can tell if a GUY in your past was just a friend or more than that.
UTPB In Odessa Is Hosting A Sunrise Ceremony Remembering August 31,2019 Mass Shooting
Three years ago on August 31, 2019, everyone in the Permian Basin remembers exactly where they were and exactly what they were doing. On that day a madman opened fire across Odessa leaving eight people losing their lives and 25 wounded. The ages of those lost were from 15-57. Those wounded ranged from a toddler to 3 police officers.
Did You Know These NFL Players Played High School Football Here In The Permian Basin
It's my favorite time of year, football is back! Football for West Texans is not only a way of life but a state of mind. The Friday Night Lights are light, college football starts tomorrow and the NFL kicks off next week. Did you know that we have NFL stars that have played under our very own Friday Night Lights?
