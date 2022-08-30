ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Midland/Odessa Pizza ATM’s! Could We Be Getting Them?

We all love some pizza, especially in the middle of the night when none of our go-to pizza places are open. After a night out with friends and greats pizza sounds pretty good, doesn't it? What would you think if you could just swing by the ATM on the way home and pick up a pizza? It's a new thing starting to spread all over the United States. It's called PizzaForno. It is an ATM machine that dispenses hot fresh pizza or you can get a cold one to take home and bake yourself. Some even have picnic tables and drink vending machines by them so you can just stop and have a bite.
Get Yours Now! Seize The Deal With Texas Roadhouse Half-Off Gift Cards

Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am this morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. They will only be valid at the Midland and Odessa locations. They will be available online only. You will NOT be able to purchase these at a Texas Roadhouse location or on their website. This is a listener-exclusive perk and you can only get them HERE!
What’s Happening This Weekend At The Permian Basin Fair

The 46th Permian Basin Fair and Expo, Celebrating Red, White, and Blue In 2022, kicks off tomorrow at the Ector County Coliseum. As in previous years, you can expect to enjoy, great shows, music, the carnival, a petting zoo and so much more. The fair kicks off tomorrow, September 2nd, and will run through September 10th.
