‘Planet Of Lana’, Coming To Game Pass, Is A Beautiful Puzzler For ‘Inside’ Fans
Coming in 2023 to PC and Xbox Series consoles and that old One you’ve still got creaking away under the TV, Planet of Lana is a gorgeous-looking side-on puzzle-platformer that mixes incredibly attractive visuals - think Breath of the Wild by way of Studio Ghibli - with some surprisingly brutal one-hit-kill enemy encounters that are akin to the grisly deaths of Limbo or Inside. Playing it at Gamescom 2022, I’m immediately smitten - and as a day one title on Game Pass, it’s one that I know I’ll be catching up with again as soon as it drops.
'Hogwarts Legacy' JK Rowling Controversy Officially Addressed By Warner Bros. Games
The hype for Hogwarts Legacy has been surging again. Following a new trailer at Gamescom, which showcased the Unforgivable Curses (and seemingly a split story path for those who dare venture into the dark arts), the expensive collector’s edition was revealed, and pre-orders went live, sending fans into a frenzy.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Features "Exclusive Quest" For One Console
Those who are purchasing Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation are actually getting an extra exclusive quest that PC, Switch and Xbox players won't be able to experience at release. Cheeky bludgers. For a lot of fans, this is the Harry Potter game that they've been waiting for, with the glittering visuals...
One Of The Best GTA-Style Games Is Free To Download Now
The start of the month always means free games. Earlier this week, Sony confirmed the lineup of titles coming to PlayStation Plus’ Essential tier, and there’s some very solid choices. On 20 September, the Extra and Premium tier game libraries will also be updated, with highlights including then excellent Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.
Unreleased Lord Of The Rings Footage Shows Aragorn Fighting Sauron In Final Battle
The release of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is just one week away. Whilst fans were divided over the music choice of the show’s most recent trailer, reviews promise that we’re in for a treat. Critics particularly praised The Rings Of Power’s scope, cinematography and high production value. In the meantime though, one fan has unearthed an unreleased scene from the original film trilogy.
Netflix Has A New Most Popular Series Just Days After Release
Netflix is churning out the news thick and fast this week. The streaming service’s upcoming BioShock film has finally landed a director and screenwriter and is set to start filming very soon, and we now know that the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series will in fact feature Aloy and is being led by The Umbrella Academy’s showrunner. Of course, it’s not just news that Netflix is churning out, it’s content too - and one new series has skyrocketed up the global trending chart.
New 'Hogwarts Legacy' Gameplay Is What Hufflepuffs And Ravenclaws Have Been Waiting For
Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed to February 2023 but new teasers are rolling in thick and fast. Back at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, we got to see a brand new trailer showcasing the game’s use of Unforgivable Curses - plus you can now pre-order a very snazzy Collector’s Edition featuring a floating wand. I don’t need it, but I want it. If you’re a Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff though, you’re going to love this latest treat.
'Assassin's Creed Mirage' And Possible DLC Appear On Ubisoft Store
Earlier this week, we seemingly discovered the title of Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed project. Several prominent leakers revealed that the title is set to be Assassin’s Creed Mirage, with the game set in ninth century Baghdad. It’s likely that we’ll get a full reveal at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward on 10 September but already, another AC leak appears to have slipped out into the world.
'The Last Of Us Part 1' Remake Reviews Are Pretty Much Unanimous
The Last of Us Part I is a game that’s divided opinion ever since it was announced. Remakes aren’t new, yet this particular one seems to have stirred up a fair bit of debate. Maybe it’s because it’s already been remastered and still holds up very well to this day. Perhaps it’s because the original The Last of Us isn’t as old as remade games typically are. Either way, it’s been divisive but the reviews tell a completely different story.
‘House Of The Dragon’ Has Officially Been Renewed For Second Season
This is shaping up to be a glorious week for Game of Thrones fans. We were all a little dubious about House Of The Dragon, given the controversial nature of Thrones’ final season. Personally, I don’t hate it as much as some but I digress. The point is, House Of The Dragon had some convincing to do but those early critics reviews were right. This week’s opening episode blew fans away and now HBO has given a major update.
'Silent Hill 2' Remade In Unreal Engine 5 Will Impress Fans
We all love a bit of Silent Hill, don’t we? Despite a full decade passing by since the series’ last release (unless we’re counting P.T., of course), fans continue to be super dedicated to the franchise, and keep on spawning some really impressive Unreal Engine remakes of the various games.
‘Gord’ Preview: Dark Fantasy RTS With Grim Moral Choices
A dark forest surrounds our base. Terrifying creatures make their homes in these woods, an ever-present threat to our villagers in a world where both mental and physical health require constant supervision. Sadly, our settlers can’t stay in the safety of the palisade forever, and so into the oppressive dark we must send them.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection’ Review: Radically Retro
As June 2022’s exceptional Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge showed, the arcade beat ‘em up genre is enjoying a righteous revival right now, with some absolute classics of the belt-scrolling kind coming out long after many a grey-haired player assumed the style was done and dusted. We’ve had Jitsu Squad, Young Souls, River City Girls, Streets of Rage 4 and more of late, all delivering the immediate thrills and blood-pumping action of the 1980s and ‘90s but with a healthy slug of sizzlingly fresh features. And if Shredder’s Revenge was the shot in the arm that the famously pizza-loving Turtles needed in the gaming space, here comes the chaser: a 13-game collection of Konami’s 8-, 16-bit, handheld and arcade releases.
‘Dredge’ Preview: Ominous Eldritch Horror Meets Soothing Fishing Sim
There’s something about fishing sims that speaks to me. In spite of my veganism. I’d be utterly useless as an actual fisherman due to my unshakeable seasickness and poor eyesight - you’ve never seen a rusty person, but you have seen someone wipe the rain from their spectacles like Sisyphus rolling that rock up the hill.
'The Last Of Us Part 1' Remake Gets The Trophy We All Wanted
Who’s excited? In case you missed it, The Last of Us Part I has been met with unanimous rave reviews. In our own review, I gave the remake a very respectable nine, writing that “The Last of Us Part I wholly improves on its predecessor, creating a game that is as detailed, thorough, and immersive as is possible.” Naturally, fans are pretty hyped about the critical response, but they’re even more excited for this new trophy.
New Mafia Game Confirmed In The Works, And There's More Good News
It’s finally official. Back in May, it was revealed that a fourth Mafia game was reportedly in development. Rumours suggested that the game was set to be a prequel based in Italy, potentially exploring the origins of Mafia’s Salieri crime family. Bloomberg further claimed that Mafia 5 was being developed alongside Mafia 4, with Hangar 13 planning a big comeback for the franchise. We can’t confirm the existence of Mafia 5, but a fourth instalment has now been announced by 2K Games.
Concept Trailer For 'The Witcher 4' Looks Absolutely Perfect
Back in March, CD Projekt Red revealed that the next installment of The Witcher saga was officially in development. We know practically nothing about the project except that it’s reportedly not The Witcher 4, so whether it’ll be a reboot or centre on a different character, we don’t yet know. The truth is though, fans are desperate for a fourth entry in the franchise and so one has taken it upon themselves to imagine what The Witcher 4 might look like.
Here's What The New Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan Offers
Xbox Game Pass is undoubtably a really great deal. The immense amount of fantastic games available to subscribers is basically unmatched by any other gaming subscription service (sorry, PS Plus), especially given the many huge day-one releases that arrive there. While you're here, check out this super satisfying Xbox 360...
'Red Dead' Player Rewarded For Reporting Cheaters By Being Banned
There’s nothing fun about cheating, and it’s a problem studios will always face. Bungie have reported that suing cheaters is “good business,” whilst Call of Duty continues to draft in new deterrents. Hilariously, one CoD cheater recently outed themselves mid-game by accident. If you report a cheater, you might think that you’re helping out but one Red Dead Online player actually landed themselves in hot water for doing so.
The Best VR Game I’ve Played So Far ‘The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Retribution’
I’m so glad I played The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - Chapter 2 Retribution (long name that, isn’t it?) at Gamescom last week. Although I do want to, I don’t currently own any VR gear, meaning that except for the odd go on Beat Saber, I haven’t dabbled much in virtual reality games. Fun though they may be, personally, I’ve thought of VR titles as being a fun gimmick that lose their charm after a few hours of play. I’m sure I’m not alone in that perception. However, playing the 30 minute demo of Saints and Sinners Chapter 2 has completely changed my mind.
