The Last of Us Part I is a game that’s divided opinion ever since it was announced. Remakes aren’t new, yet this particular one seems to have stirred up a fair bit of debate. Maybe it’s because it’s already been remastered and still holds up very well to this day. Perhaps it’s because the original The Last of Us isn’t as old as remade games typically are. Either way, it’s been divisive but the reviews tell a completely different story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO