ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing

After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Area Students Can Take a Swing at Winning Prizes in EVPL Pinata Contest

A pinata is defined as a "decorated figure of an animal containing toys and candy that is suspended from a height and broken open by blindfolded children as part of a celebration." I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume that at some point in your life, you have been the one blindly swinging a stick (or more likely a whiffle bat) hoping to smack a pinata hard even to bust in open.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Bowling Green, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Labor Day Weekend#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Theme Parks#Holiday World#Splashing Safari
KISS 106

Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair

The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
BOONVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Myriad Brewing Company Is Closing Their Newburgh Coffee House

Myriad is well known for serving up delicious, locally brewed beer, they added a second taproom with a coffee house, but unfortunately, the coffee house will be closing. Earlier this summer Myriad opened its second taproom location in Newburgh. They also opened their Myriad Coffee House so they were brewing up more than just beer. Their coffee house specialized in iced latte flights, and more. Myriad Cofee House took to Instagram to announce that unfortunately, they will be closing their doors on Sunday, September 11th.
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

Watch Kentucky Woman in Heels Attempting To Catch A Little Piggy- it’s HILARIOUS

It's that time of year again when Luttrell Farms in Ohio County opens the farm up to 4th-grade students. Remember the time Angel tried to catch a pig-WATCH!. Ag Days are a partnership between Luttrell Farms and the 4-H Extension Office of Ohio County. Angel here and I have been visiting Ag Days for five years now. You remember those field trips in school where you told the classes that came after you in years what to get excited about. This is one of those field trips. It's fun, it's educational and you get to see the cutest animals EVER.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KISS 106

Everybody Cut Footloose at the Free “Big 80’s Bash” This Weekend in Newburgh

There is just something about the 80s that everybody seems to love - the fashion, the movies, and especially the music are all timeless. It's easy for me to understand why, because I grew up in the 80s, and I remember when all of those things actually happened. But even young people, like my teenage daughter and her friends, have fallen in love with some of the "classics" from the 80s. It's for those reasons, and more, that we love to play so much of that great 80s music every weekend - but we're not the only one giving you 80s music this Labor Day weekend.
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding

Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Good Luck Resisting the Puppy Dog Eyes on This Adoptable Indiana Pooch

I feel like a broken record sometimes when it comes to our pet of the week. I find myself saying "this is the cutest pet of the week we've ever had" until the following week when I say the same thing. Well, here I am saying the same thing again because it is very possible that KALUHA is the cutest pet of the week we've had from It Takes a Village.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Holiday Drive-In Showing Cult Classic 80s Movies & Triple Feature This Weekend

If you are a fan of cult classic horror and adventure movies, you might want to visit Holiday Drive-In this weekend. It's no secret that Holiday Drive-In is one of the hot spots in the Tri-State during the summer months. This drive-in theater, located in Reo, Indiana, has been a staple of the Evansville area since it opened its first screen in 1955. The Holiday Drive-In is now one of the oldest American drive-in theaters still in operation. Still, 67 years later, moviegoers eagerly await the drive-in theater's opening weekend throughout the cold winter months to go outside and enjoy movies under the stars.
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy