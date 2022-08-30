Ford has been throwing some curve balls at us in recent years. The new Bronco, the baby Bronco (the Bronco Sport), and producing an electric crossover with the word "Mustang" in the name were fairly substantial surprises to pretty much everyone when they first launched. Now though, if you want to have even the faintest clue about what the blue oval and its luxury division, Lincoln, may do next, you may want to look to China, something the CEO Jim Farley seems rather keen on.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO