Nick Castellanos (oblique) placed on IL
Castellanos went for an MRI yesterday after injuring his oblique Friday. While there haven't been official results of the MRI released, they must have warranted some extended time off for Castellanos. He's been hitting the ball well since August 15th, slashing .306/.306/.516, so hopefully, he'll be able to stay on track once he returns.
Reid Detmers lasts 4 1/3 innings on mound in Friday's loss to Astros
Reid Detmers struggled through 4 1/3 innings on the mound for the Angels Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out six in the Angels' 4-2 loss to the Astros. Fantasy Impact:. Detmers has allowed four or more runs in two of his last...
Luis Garcia fans seven Angels in no decision Saturday
Luis Garcia pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven in Houston’s 2-1 extra inning loss to the Angels on Saturday. Garcia made it through seven innings for just the fourth time this season and allowed one run or fewer for just the sixth time all year. It was the ninth time Garcia had collected at least seven strikeouts but the first since July 26. Garcia remains at 11-8 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 139 strikeouts in 135 1/3 innings across 24 starts this season. Garcia will next take the mound on Friday against the Angels.
Jordan Montgomery tosses six shutout innings in Friday's win over Cubs
Jordan Montgomery tossed six shutout innings for the Cardinals Friday, allowing seven hits while also walking two and striking out four in the Cardinals' 8-0 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has been a great addition to the Cardinals rotation, allowing one run or less in five of six...
Max Scherzer leaves Saturday's start with 'fatigue' on left side
Scherzer looked fine before departing, allowing just one run while striking out five over five innings with his normal velocity. Buck Showalter is hopeful that Scherzer will make his next start and Scherzer himself said that he was just being cautious, but the Mets can hardly afford to take chances with their co-ace. Those in weekly leagues should wait as long as possible before making a decision but, for now, expect Scherzer to likely miss at least a turn in the rotation.
8 RB Sleepers & Breakouts (2022 Fantasy Football)
Today we zero in on the all-important RB position. Running backs are often the engines propelling fantasy teams to championships. So which RBs should you be targeting in 2022? Read on to get our featured analysts’ recommendations. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft:...
Deep Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are deep fantasy football running back sleepers to target in your 2022 drafts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
Tanner Houck to have back surgery
Tanner Houck will have season-ending back surgery next week to correct an issue with a disc. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training. (Pete Abraham on Twitter) Houck has been dealing with back issues throughout this season, and the Red Sox will look to correct the issue now. The Red Sox plan to figure out Houck's role going forward this offseason, as he started in the rotation but eventually found success as the Red Sox closer. He ends the season with a 3.15 ERA and 8.40 K/9 across 60 innings in 2022.
Andrew Erickson’s Top Middle-Round Draft Picks (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (9/3) PREMIUM
We’re fortunate not to have any morning games, but we still have plenty of games to examine. Six of the games take place before the 7ET main slate, so we’re going to break down the other nine games. The pitching pool is ridiculous, so let’s go ahead and start there!
Joey Meneses collects four hits, drives in four runs Thursday against A's
Joey Meneses went 4-for-6 Thursday, singling three times, homering, scoring two runs, and driving in four runs in the Nationals' 7-5 win over the A's. Meneses continues to stay hot at the plate for the Nationals, posting a 1.107 OPS with six runs scored, one home run, and seven runs batted in over his last seven games. The 30-year-old is hitting .354 with 18 runs scored, seven home runs, and 15 runs batted in through 25 games this season.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Corbin Carroll, Gunnar Henderson, Jake McCarthy (2022)
If you thought all the biggest rookie call-ups would have already happened by late August, you were in for a present surprise this week. Not one but two of the best prospects in baseball made their Major League debut this week, plus we got another one of this year’s top prospects finally showing some signs of life after a frustratingly-slow start.
9 Fantasy Football Draft Risers & Fallers (2022)
We looked at some ADP risers and fallers from leagues drafting early a month ago. With the season almost here, it felt like a good time to revisit this and look at the players whose values have changed the most in August. If you haven’t drafted yet, this should give you an idea about which players are picking up steam and whose values are slipping.
Andrew Benintendi heading to 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation
Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi is being placed on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his wrist, according to MLB.com writer Bryan Hoch on Twitter. (MLB) Benintendi was injured Friday night while attempting a swing. He left the game and had X-rays shortly thereafter, which came back negative. The 28-year-old All-Star was expected to get a bump in value amid the trade to New York. That has not come to fruition as the Yankees continue to fall apart. With fantasy playoffs approaching in redraft leagues, if you need the roster spot, you might have to make the tough decision to cut him loose.
Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Gunner Henderson, Corbin Carroll, Hunter Brown (2022)
Rookies, rookies and more rookies. With September call-ups in full effect and service-time rules no longer as strict, many organizations are turning to their youngsters to provide a spark down the stretch. Even teams that are already out of the playoff hunt are still giving a few of their prospects a taste of the Big Leagues. Whether they’re on the Astros or the Nationals, if they’re active and producing, they can help your fantasy squad.
Spencer Strider dominates in win on Thursday
Spencer Strider pitched eight innings, allowing two hits while striking out 16 during Atlanta's win over Colorado on Thursday. Strider was simply outstanding, producing one of the best performances of the season and setting a franchise record with 16 punchouts while holding the Rockies to two hits. He generated 22 swinging strikes and an elite 42 percent CSW on 106 pitches and now hasn't allowed more than one run in his last four starts. Strider has developed into an upper echelon pitcher as he's absolutely dominated since becoming a starter, producing a 9-4 record with a superb 2.67 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 174 strikeouts over 17 games. He's as must-start as they come for his plus matchup against the Athletics on Wednesday.
Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Planner: Gunnar Henderson, Nick Gordon, Lars Nootbaar (2022)
Only one team has a week-low five games on the ledger next week. But, then, 20 teams have six games in the upcoming scoring period. Finally, seven teams will play seven games, and two squads have a week-high eight games on the docket. Notable Matchups. Atlanta Braves at OAK (2),...
10 Late-Round Dart Throws to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is less than a week away, and everyone is excited. Over the next 72 hours, there will be thousands of fantasy football drafts. Naturally, everyone has a strong opinion early in the draft. However, the later you get down on the draft board, the less confidence you have in your selections.
15 Last-Minute Draft Tips & Targets (2022 Fantasy Football)
Your draft day is arguably the biggest date on the calendar for all fantasy football managers. Preparation is key to dominating your draft, but even then, it’s too easy to get caught up in the moment and make choices that you’ll regret. Your decisions during the draft generally have a higher chance of wrecking your season than winning you a title. Remember, top-notch in-season management skills are usually at least as important to winning the championship as crushing your draft is.
Andrew Erickson’s 2022 All-Bust Team (Fantasy Football)
There is always a price where a player can provide value. However, based on average draft position, it is unlikely certain players are going to provide the value warranted to draft them where they are currently being selected. Here are players that our analysts are far lower on compared to their ADP. Check out Andrew Erickson’s All-Bust Team for 2022.
