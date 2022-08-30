Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cash For Clubs 2022: Let’s Support The Twin Ports Area’s School Clubs and Groups
As we shift into fall, school is once again on the minds of Northland students and parents. With preparations underway for the new school year, we are excited to once again offer an opportunity to give local school organizations a little financial boost. Cash For Clubs is back! The radio...
Town Of Superior Fire Department Receives $10,000 Donation For AED’s
Keeping people safe. That's the ultimate goal of the police, fire, and emergency departments in the Northland. Now thanks to a generous donation, one of those organizations will be able to better serve our region with the emergency equipment they need. The Town of Superior Fire Department was recently awarded...
Hop Aboard This Classic Minnesota Steam Engine This Fall In Duluth
For the first time after a two-year hiatus, you can ride on a classic steam engine on the Lake Superior Railroad from Duluth to Two Harbors. The steam engine is the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range No. 332 (also known as Duluth & Northeastern 28) and it will be running along the tracks from Duluth to Two Harbors from the first time since 2019. There were plans to operate with passengers in 2020, however, the plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. The locomotive went through inspections in 2021 and it was discovered that there were cracks near the mud ring in the firebox, according to trains.com.
5 Apartment Buildings Within Walking Distance of University of Minnesota Duluth Campus
Looking for a place to stay other than the dorms? Here are some options of apartment complexes near the University of Minnesota Duluth campus. Chester Grove Apartments is located between St. Scholastica & UMD. They offer 1 or 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 480-960 square feet. Amenities include off-street parking, laundry, garages, bike racks, and access to public transportation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s How the Northland Reacted to UMD’s New Bulldog Mascot
The University of Minnesota Duluth shared its new design for its official Bulldog mascot named Champ, and the reaction from the public has been trending in one clear direction, negative. The new look was revealed on the UMD Athletics social media channels yesterday using the previous look of a grey-colored...
Warning To Duluth – Superior Area Dog Owners From Vet Medical Team
While we were talking with Animal Allies today, Nicole brought up a reminder for dog owners to be proactive with protecting their furry family members as their medical team has seen an uptick in disease. The Animal Allies medical team takes in stray or surrendered pets and gives them a...
Highway 53 Sign Replacement Near Duluth Starts September 6
Northland drivers will want to use caution over the next few months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is sharing details about a sign replacement project for Highway 53 that's scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6. According to the details MNDOT has released, the work will start south of International...
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities
If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October
Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
Sold! The Historic Cutler Mansion in Duluth Originally Listed For $849,900
Built in 1912, the Cutler Mansion is one the most recognizable houses in the Duluth. It features a limestone facade and sits on a nice corner lot. It's not often that a piece of history is available to purchase, but this property hit the market in April, 2022, for $849,000.
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million
This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
Superior-Douglas County Chamber Exits Tourism Promotion
A change in the way that the City of Superior is investing tourism dollars has caused a long-time champion of tourism marketing to vacate that position. The Superior Douglas County Chamber of Commerce's tourism arm - Travel Superior - will step back from some of the tasks it has performed for the area for decades; it will also not seek funding from the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics
Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
Update: Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Facing Supply Chain-Related Delays
Recently, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a drone video that provided a glimpse of how the work on the Twin Ports Interchange project has been coming along. They also announced a public update on the ongoing project would be held on August 29. That meeting did take place and unfortunately MnDOT had some disappointing news to share in regard to the project timeline.
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022
The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
Duluth Kitten With Heart Condition Just Wants A Home For His Remaining Days
Talk about a story that pulls at your heartstrings. We talk with Nicole from Animal Allies each week and feature a pet of the week. It's not very often that we feature a puppy or a kitten because they usually get adopted quickly. This cute kitten though has some special needs.
Superior Public Library Book Sale Happens September 16 + 17
Good news for book lovers who are looking for fresh material to get them through the upcoming winter months: The annual Friends of the Library Book Sale is being planned right now at the Superior Public Library. This years event will happen Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17. If...
Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?
It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
Duluth International Airport Hosting TSA Precheck Enrollment Event
Anyone who has ever traveled by air knows that it can be process that involves a lot of waiting around, with getting through airport security often providing the longest wait of all. However, enrolling in the TSA Precheck program is a way drastically cut down on the amount of time...
Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center In Superior Celebrates 20 Years
The museum named after one of Superior's hometown heroes is getting ready to celebrate a milestone in its history. The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will recognize it's 20th anniversary with an event in September. Billed under the name "Soaring Into Our Twenties", the Bong Historical Center's birthday celebration...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0