Combat Sports

MiddleEasy

Ciryl Gane Talks Francis Ngannou Rematch: ‘If I’m Going to Be Waiting for Long Time, Yes, I’m OK With Interim Title’

Ciryl Gane has no problem waiting for Francis Ngannou’s return. “Bon Gamin” is open to having an interim title fight for his next match. No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane did not disappoint his hometown fans after pulling off a stunning comeback win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. Tuivasa was able to hurt Gane and even knocked him down in Round 2. However, “Bon Gamin” bounced back and battered Tuivasa’s body before capping it off with a devastating uppercut.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Anderson Silva Grants Boxing License In Arizona

Anderson Silva can box in Arizona. According to MMA Junkie, UFC legend Silva has been licensed to box in Arizona. The report says Silva “was officially granted a professional boxing license to fight in the state of Arizona. The Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission approved Silva’s license application on Friday afternoon. The vote passed unanimously among commissioners.”
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Sends a Warning to Jorge Masvidal After He Called Out ‘DC’ on Twitter

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has parlayed a highly successful mixed martial arts career into a successful run as a member of the promotion’s broadcast team. Regularly providing color commentary with a rotating staff of peers including Michael Bisping, Paul Felder, and Joe Rogan, ‘DC’ is able to lend his expertise as a former two-division world champion to the next generation of stars.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Kevin Holland Might Not Be So Inclined To Help People Anymore After Police Gave Him Trouble

Kevin Holland’s days of playing superman might be over. Over the last few years, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has been making quite a name for himself. In 2020 he went on an amazing run and won five fights in a year’s time. He jumped up in the rankings and put his name in title contention talks. What might be even more impressive than Holland’s in-the-cage performances is what he has been up to outside of the cage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MiddleEasy

Laura Sanko is ‘Really Close’ to Calling a UFC Fight Night

Laura Sanko has quickly become one of the most popular commentators in the UFC. Primarily appearing on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday night, Sanko has been able to parlay her own MMA career into a successful turn in the broadcast booth after spending years as a sideline reporter alongside Megan Olivi and Heidi Androl.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Buakaw Emerges Victorious In BKFC Debut With Violent Body Shot KO – BKFC 3 Thailand Highlights

Buakaw Banchamek won his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut against Erkan Varol at BKFC Thailand 3. Muay Thai legend Buakaw made headlines earlier this year after he inked an unexpected deal with BKFC. As one of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters, there was no doubt Banchamek could hold his own in the striking-based sport. He exceeded expectations by scoring a knockout in his first showing.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

WATCH: Zuluzinho Gets Brutally KO’d Face-First At AMC After A Bizarre Call From The Referee

Zuluzinho got knocked out in a controversial fight at AMC. Veteran Vale Tudo fighter Zuluzinho was on the wrong end of the highlight-worthy match at the AMC Fight Nights Global event in Minsk, Belarus this Saturday. The 44-year-old got viciously knocked out after appearing to be on top of his opponent, Petr Romankevich, and working his way to an advantageous mount position.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Paddy Pimblett Says People Are Wrong About His Weight Cut, Defends Darren Till Being ‘Out Of Line’

Paddy Pimblett has claimed he does not need to cut a huge amount of weight for his fights. He defended Darren Till for his take on Daniel Cormier’s commentary. The fan-favorite English superstar Paddy Pimblett is known for putting on copious amounts of weight from binge eating after his bouts. As much popularity as that gains him, many have expressed concerns for his health, including current and former champions, such as Alexander Volkanovski and T.J. Dillashaw.
COMBAT SPORTS
