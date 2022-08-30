Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz To Launch His Own Combat Sports Promotion ‘Real Fight Inc.’
Nate Diaz isn’t just a fighter anymore, he’s a promoter. The UFC superstar is back in action at UFC 279 this Saturday and he’d start off fight week with a bang. Diaz announced on Sunday he’s opening up a combat sports promotion of his own, called ‘Real Fight Inc.’
Ciryl Gane Talks Francis Ngannou Rematch: ‘If I’m Going to Be Waiting for Long Time, Yes, I’m OK With Interim Title’
Ciryl Gane has no problem waiting for Francis Ngannou’s return. “Bon Gamin” is open to having an interim title fight for his next match. No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane did not disappoint his hometown fans after pulling off a stunning comeback win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. Tuivasa was able to hurt Gane and even knocked him down in Round 2. However, “Bon Gamin” bounced back and battered Tuivasa’s body before capping it off with a devastating uppercut.
Rashad Evans Issues Motivational Message To Kamaru Usman After ‘Small Setback’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans has some words of inspiration for Kamaru Usman after his recent knockout loss. Evans was front and center for Usman’s welterweight title defense against Leon Edwards last month, where Edwards dethroned “The Nigerian Nightmare” with a hellacious head kick knockout.
Mark Zuckerberg Crushes MMA Training with Partner Who Debuts at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on UFC Fight Pass
Mark Zuckerberg was killing his MMA training after trying out Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The co-founder of Facebook, is not generally thought of as a fan of mixed martial arts, but that’s actually a pretty accurate description of him. He was seen training with Khai Wu, who will make his professional...
Ciryl Gane Called Out by JDS Following Illegal Strike at UFC Paris; ‘What a Dirty Fighter This Gane Is’
Ciryl Gane put a stop to Tai Tuivasa’s five-fight winning streak in an impressive victory at UFC Paris. However, some people, including Junior dos Santos, believe the No. 1 ranked heavyweight got away with a rather obvious illegal strike. In the final minute of round three, Gane landed a...
Luke Rockhold Refuses To Close Door On MMA: ‘Maybe, I’ll Make Another Run’
We might not have seen the last of Luke Rockhold. The former UFC Middleweight Champion would hang up the gloves following a decision loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Fast forward a few weeks and a recovering Rockhold has no regrets about announcing his retirement from MMA. But, that could change down the line.
Anderson Silva Grants Boxing License In Arizona
Anderson Silva can box in Arizona. According to MMA Junkie, UFC legend Silva has been licensed to box in Arizona. The report says Silva “was officially granted a professional boxing license to fight in the state of Arizona. The Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission approved Silva’s license application on Friday afternoon. The vote passed unanimously among commissioners.”
Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
Georges St-Pierre: We’ll See How ‘Mentally Strong’ Kamaru Usman Is In Leon Edwards Trilogy
Georges St-Pierre believes it will be quite the challenge for Kamaru Usman to regain his title. Usman recently suffered his first UFC defeat after a shock fifth-round head kick knockout from Leon Edwards in their welterweight title fight last month. For Usman, it’s certainly new territory given his long and...
Daniel Cormier Sends a Warning to Jorge Masvidal After He Called Out ‘DC’ on Twitter
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has parlayed a highly successful mixed martial arts career into a successful run as a member of the promotion’s broadcast team. Regularly providing color commentary with a rotating staff of peers including Michael Bisping, Paul Felder, and Joe Rogan, ‘DC’ is able to lend his expertise as a former two-division world champion to the next generation of stars.
Kevin Holland Might Not Be So Inclined To Help People Anymore After Police Gave Him Trouble
Kevin Holland’s days of playing superman might be over. Over the last few years, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has been making quite a name for himself. In 2020 he went on an amazing run and won five fights in a year’s time. He jumped up in the rankings and put his name in title contention talks. What might be even more impressive than Holland’s in-the-cage performances is what he has been up to outside of the cage.
Laura Sanko is ‘Really Close’ to Calling a UFC Fight Night
Laura Sanko has quickly become one of the most popular commentators in the UFC. Primarily appearing on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday night, Sanko has been able to parlay her own MMA career into a successful turn in the broadcast booth after spending years as a sideline reporter alongside Megan Olivi and Heidi Androl.
Former UFC fighter Ben Rothwell’s Bare Knuckle FC Debut Set For October 1
Former UFC fighter Ben Rothwell is ready to take the next step in his career. After 13 years with the UFC, heavyweight Ben Rothwell announced not long ago that he will be making the transition over to bare-knuckle fighting. Rothwell signed with BKFC back in April after being asked to be released from the UFC.
Buakaw Emerges Victorious In BKFC Debut With Violent Body Shot KO – BKFC 3 Thailand Highlights
Buakaw Banchamek won his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut against Erkan Varol at BKFC Thailand 3. Muay Thai legend Buakaw made headlines earlier this year after he inked an unexpected deal with BKFC. As one of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters, there was no doubt Banchamek could hold his own in the striking-based sport. He exceeded expectations by scoring a knockout in his first showing.
WATCH: Zuluzinho Gets Brutally KO’d Face-First At AMC After A Bizarre Call From The Referee
Zuluzinho got knocked out in a controversial fight at AMC. Veteran Vale Tudo fighter Zuluzinho was on the wrong end of the highlight-worthy match at the AMC Fight Nights Global event in Minsk, Belarus this Saturday. The 44-year-old got viciously knocked out after appearing to be on top of his opponent, Petr Romankevich, and working his way to an advantageous mount position.
John Dodson On Successful BKFC Debut: ‘I’m Still One Of The Most Violent Individuals In The World’
John Dodson remains a force to be reckoned with. Following a dominant decision win over Cisco Rivera back in April, ‘The Magician’ made some more magic happen in his BKFC debut last weekend. With the gloves off, Dodson absolutely blitzed Ryan Benoit in the first round. After two knockdowns, the fight was called off and Dodson would get his hand raised.
Paddy Pimblett Says People Are Wrong About His Weight Cut, Defends Darren Till Being ‘Out Of Line’
Paddy Pimblett has claimed he does not need to cut a huge amount of weight for his fights. He defended Darren Till for his take on Daniel Cormier’s commentary. The fan-favorite English superstar Paddy Pimblett is known for putting on copious amounts of weight from binge eating after his bouts. As much popularity as that gains him, many have expressed concerns for his health, including current and former champions, such as Alexander Volkanovski and T.J. Dillashaw.
