Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
953wiki.com
DEPUTIES RESPOND TO BURGLARY IN PROGRESS; SOLVE MULTI COUNTY BURGLARY RING
The thefts occured in Jefferson and Jennings Counties. Jennings County Sheriff's Office Deputies Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp, Deputy John Amis and Reserve Deputy Steve Marsh were dispatched to a call of a burglary in progress in the 1100 Block North County Road 75 East on Thursday evening. Upon Deputies arrival they located Mary Wood (36 of Austin, Indiana) and took her into custody on the preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
WHAS 11
Body of woman found following flash flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — A few homes were swept away in southeastern Indiana following flash flooding. According to the Jeff-Craig Fire Department, emergency crews had been out conducting multiple water rescue calls Saturday evening. Emergency Management Director Troy Morgan said the body of a woman has been found after...
Man killed in crash with semi-truck on I-65 in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A Tennessee man was killed in a crash when his car hit a semi-truck and burst into flames on I-65 in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon. Indiana State Police said 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tennessee, was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed when he came upon stopped traffic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
Fox 59
Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Indiana man charged with killing Dutch soldier, wounding two others
An Indiana man was charged on Thursday for fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan is facing one count of murder and another two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. He was arrested on Tuesday, days after the deadly violence unfolded outside a Hampton Inn in the downtown area.
RELATED PEOPLE
shelbycountypost.com
Bartholomew Co. Sheriff Myers emphasizes driver must have insurance
Indiana state law requires that every registered vehicle must have proof of insurance. Unfortunately, there are many drivers who choose to break the law and “fly under the radar” without insurance. Until recently, not having insurance didn’t affect these drivers when they were not at fault for the accident, but now a new law limits recovery for not-at-fault drivers who are uninsured.
Fox 59
Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph
HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
wrtv.com
Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Couple Charged for Allegedly Profiting Off Family Member with Dementia
The charges stem from a guardianship case that was opened in 2018. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide. Photos by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Batesville couple has been arrested and charged with theft from a legally incompetent family member. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide have been charged with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
Fishers police issue warning about rainbow fentanyl
FISHERS, Ind. — A warning is going out from local police about a deadly new form of fentanyl. The Fishers Police Department is warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, which is sold in multiple forms including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Police say the brightly colored blocks are a new tactic to […]
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday night’s flash flooding. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Manager, reports came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday for homes that had been washed away in Madison on East Brushy Fork Road.
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
Second person faces criminal charges related to Clark County Jail breach
Jordan Parker Sykes, who was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail in October, is facing felony and misdemeanor theft charges.
Franklin woman killed in Fort Wayne crash involving semi
The Allen County Coroner's Office says a Franklin woman died Wednesday after she was pinned in wreckage from a two vehicle crash.
Comments / 0