ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
bcdemocrat.com

Town locations under boil water advisory through Wednesday

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Nashville until Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. for the locations listed below. Residents and businesses are asked to boil water for five minutes before consuming (drinking or cooking) water. Locations:. – 54 E. Franklin St. – 204 through 1185...
NASHVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy