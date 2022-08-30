Read full article on original website
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Tuscaloosa Bar Helping Non-Profits With Monthly ‘Cocktail for a Cause’
Downtown Tuscaloosa's Session Cocktails is raising awareness and funding for a different nonprofit organization each month through its 'Cocktail for a Cause' initiative, with Habitat for Humanity receiving the help this month. The practice of helping area agencies has been in place since Session first opened in 2019, but was...
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
Union Says Warrior Met Coal Aims to Fire 40 Striking Miners in West Alabama
The union representing around 1,000 coal miners who have been on strike for nearly a year and a half said Friday that Warrior Met Coal is moving to fire several dozen strikers. In a Friday afternoon press release, the International President of the United Mine Workers of America said Warrior...
Shelby Announces $4.2 Million Grant for Tuscaloosa National Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration will invest almost $18 million in Alabama airports, including more than $4 million at the Tuscaloosa National Airport, outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced Tuesday afternoon. Shelby has long held a reputation in the Senate for his ability to bring federal funds back to his home...
Hey Alabama, Tiny Arachnids Are Fornicating On Your Face Nightly
YES, ALABAMA IS BEING SINGLED OUT HERE. I'm not happy about this in the least. This fact, about these insects on our faces, has disturbed me non-stop since finding this info last week. Then, I'm told that if you live in places with high heat and humidity.......hmmmm.....does that sound like...
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 20/59 Blocked Near Tuscaloosa by Another Wreck
A day after a wreck snarled traffic on Interstate 20/59 near Tuscaloosa, the eastbound lanes of the roadway are blocked again Wednesday afternoon by another collision. The accident took place before Exit 86 in Tuscaloosa County near Coaling. The blockage is causing moderate delays in the afternoon driver for drivers...
Spann Says Holiday Weekend Weather in Alabama Won’t Be a “Washout”
We are heading into a long holiday weekend. The celebration of Labor Day is to recognize the contributions of American workers. Here is what you need to know if you are traveling throughout the Yellowhammer State, hosting cookouts, sitting poolside, boating, or just relaxing. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
Black Pastor In Alabama Arrested For Watering Flowers
A video on TikTok shows the bodycam footage of this incident. On the surface, when you hear it, the whole thing seems ridiculous. Right?. Flowers being watered doesn't sound very criminal. @nbcnews A Black pastor in #Alabama ♬ original sound - nbcnews. *Video from nbcnews/TikTok. The incident went down...
VIRAL VIDEO: Comedian On Alabama’s Love Of Dollar Stores
We love our dollar stores. The general kind, the family kind, the tree kind and the rest of them. If you haven't noticed, prices are high and we need some dollar retailers. However, a comedian has gone extremely viral (that means it's more than just standard viral) with a video pointing out the state of Alabama's allegiance to dollar stores.
Manhunt Underway for Mississippi Murder Suspect Who Stole Car in Hale County
Police are asking the public to beware as they hunt for a suspect in a Mississippi murder who is believed to have stolen a vehicle in West Alabama Thursday. Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the area, said the suspect is 22-year-old Edward Leon Bush, who police say is likely armed and dangerous.
Police Suspect High Schoolers Responsible for Paintball Incidents in Northport Friday
Police in Northport are investigating at least two incidents involving paintball guns Friday morning and suspect high school football rivalries may be at the heart of the matter. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were called to the Northport Chick-fil-A on McFarland Boulevard and...
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
What You Should Know About Alabama’s Game Day Weather Outlook
The anticipation is building for The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football season. Alabama’s Week 1 matchup will be with Utah State on Saturday, September 3 with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium. We know that the Crimson Tide fans are super excited for the season but we...
Look: 99 Snapshots From Alabama’s Opening Week One Blowout of Utah State
The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Utah State Aggies 55-0 in the opening week of the 2022 college football season. The Tide scored on its first nine drives of the game and for the first time in 34 years the defense shut out its opponent in the opener. "So I...
Northport Woman Killed in Wreck on Highway 43 Friday
A Northport woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 north of Samantha, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the victim was driving a 2019 Ford Edge when she collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Charger that was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash in Central Tuscaloosa Thursday Afternoon
One person was killed in a head-on collision in central Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon, police have confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the collision took place shortly before noon on Thursday at the intersection of 10th and Greensboro Avenues. Taylor said witnesses reported a head-on collision...
