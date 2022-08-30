ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Black Pastor In Alabama Arrested For Watering Flowers

A video on TikTok shows the bodycam footage of this incident. On the surface, when you hear it, the whole thing seems ridiculous. Right?. Flowers being watered doesn't sound very criminal. @nbcnews A Black pastor in #Alabama ♬ original sound - nbcnews. *Video from nbcnews/TikTok. The incident went down...
VIRAL VIDEO: Comedian On Alabama’s Love Of Dollar Stores

We love our dollar stores. The general kind, the family kind, the tree kind and the rest of them. If you haven't noticed, prices are high and we need some dollar retailers. However, a comedian has gone extremely viral (that means it's more than just standard viral) with a video pointing out the state of Alabama's allegiance to dollar stores.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
Northport Woman Killed in Wreck on Highway 43 Friday

A Northport woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 north of Samantha, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the victim was driving a 2019 Ford Edge when she collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Charger that was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

