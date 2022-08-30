Read full article on original website
Tammra Niles
5d ago
I want it but someone doesn't want it on the ballot then because it would do better on this ballot because more people will show up to vote because of want else is on the ballot.
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt holds $1000-per-plate fundraiser while anti-turnpike protestors demonstrate outside
About twenty protestors from the anti-turnpike organization Pike Off OTA carried signs, spoke through a bullhorn and held crime scene tape outside of the fundraiser held at the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. Pike Off OTA — whose Facebook boasts over 8,000 members — was formed after the announcement of...
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.
Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
Rent assistance deadline rapidly approaching
Hundreds of families across the state, suddenly jobless, faced possible homelessness had it not been for a federal eviction moratorium, and groups like Community Cares Partners, giving out federal dollars, to help fill the gap with rent. The deadline to apply for CCP financial help is very soon.
Tulsa man released from California jail with felony warrants in Oklahoma arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man accused of running away with a teenage girl from Tulsa has been arrested in Tulsa after he was convicted and found guilty of similar crimes in California. Bartley walked out of a California courtroom on August 17 after being convicted of having sex...
TxDOT allows Oklahoma family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in place
At just 22 years old, Oklahoma native Ally Goad died in a crash in Texas. It was her family's hope to keep a roadside memorial to her in place.
Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma
There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
SNAP Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card Food Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides benefits to help supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out...
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
KOCO
RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program
BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
KFOR
Tracking our next chance for rain in Oklahoma Thursday into Friday.
Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals with our next system Thursday into Friday. Heaviest rainfall southern OK with possibly over 1″ near the Red River. Much less up through northern OK. Central OK is on the northern edge of the rain. All depends on the track.
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
