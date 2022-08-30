Meet Shelby County's new Purdue Extension 4-H Youth Educator Bailey York

Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby County schools combine for $300, 000 in safety grants
The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants, marking the fourth consecutive year of record-breaking school safety investments. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools, which is the largest number of schools to ever apply. “We continue to prioritize investments in...
Mr Michel scores in QHRAI SSA Derby at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Mr Michel has been tough to defeat his entire career, and he just added another stakes win to his card Saturday in the $110,173 QHRAI Stallion Service Auction Derby at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville, Indiana. The 23rd running of the stakes race sported the biggest purse in the history of...
Bartholomew Co. Sheriff Myers emphasizes driver must have insurance
Indiana state law requires that every registered vehicle must have proof of insurance. Unfortunately, there are many drivers who choose to break the law and “fly under the radar” without insurance. Until recently, not having insurance didn’t affect these drivers when they were not at fault for the accident, but now a new law limits recovery for not-at-fault drivers who are uninsured.
Prep Report: Shelbyville volleyball secures win over visiting Morristown
Shelbyville volleyball collected its third win of the season Saturday morning with a three-set win over visiting Morristown, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17. At William L. Garrett Gymnasium, Shelby Lasure and Ashlyn Turner led the Golden Bears (3-5), who broke a four-match losing streak, with eight and seven kills, respectively. Hailey Harness...
Prep Report: Shelbyville tennis collects third HHC win of season
With a three-set victory from a pair of freshmen playing No. 1 doubles, Shelbyville’s tennis program defeated New Palestine Thursday to improve to 6-3 this season and 3-1 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference standings. Aiden Smith and Caden Claxton defeated Eli Sloan and Maxwell Havel, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 to...
Kathy J. Kessler, 73, of Manilla
Kathy J. Kessler, 73, of Manilla, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at. Born August 7, 1949 in Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Max Conover and. Marion (Avery) Conover. She married Larry J. Kessler on October 19, 1979 and. he survives. Other survivors include 3 children- Shawn Comstock of...
Lions roar past Mohawks in debut of 8-man football in Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE -- With one mighty push, Nate Milbourn landed in the end zone and Waldron’s inaugural 8-man football team had its first touchdown. The Mohawks debuted Saturday night in Jeffersonville at Woehrle Fields against Rock Creek Academy as part of an Indiana High School Athletic Association pilot program. Waldron...
Class 3A, No. 12 Delta uses fast start to blitz Shelbyville
In just five offensive plays, Class 3A, No. 12 Delta took a 14-0 lead Friday over Shelbyville and never looked back in the Hoosier Heritage Conference opener for both teams. Delta improved to 3-0 this season with a 42-7 victory while the Golden Bears dropped to 0-3. Caleb Elliott took...
Tigers lose ICC showdown with top-ranked Saints
FAIRLAND -- The mood was somber but not defeated in Triton Central’s postgame huddle after a 54-41 loss Friday to Class A, No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran. The Tigers, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, spotted the high-powered Saints 14 points before scoring but never shut down talented sophomore quarterback Jackson Willis, who threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns to secure Lutheran’s 18th-straight victory.
