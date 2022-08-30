Read full article on original website
Cool Cactus And Top Gun Themed Texas Tech Shirts
It is unfreakin' believable that there is a Tech game this weekend. I've said it a million times, the thing I love about Texas Tech Football is the vibe. It's not even about the game for me, it's everything surrounding it. I love the pageantry, the energy of people picking up snacks in the supermarket, the barbeque smoke wafting through the air, and all of the unity of our town lining up behind the Red Raiders.
22 Lubbock Restaurants That Out-of-Towners Absolutely Need to Try
If you're coming to Lubbock for a sporting event, to see your college student or just to visit the 806, you need to know that we have so many great local restaurants. If you're having trouble deciding where to go, this list of 22 local spots will help. 22 Lubbock...
55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
everythinglubbock.com
Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck
LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
This Ultimate Guide to Lubbock Vegan Food is a Life Saver
Living in a place like Lubbock, Texas can be a challenge if you have any special dietary needs. Especially for those of us that are vegetarian or vegan. No matter the reason you chose a plant-based diet, whether it is for health, ethics, or allergies, you deserve to have access to food that fits your dietary restrictions. While most of us have gotten really good at scoping out what places are easy for us to eat at, and know our safe restaurants, sometimes you want to branch out and try something new.
KCBD
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
Jones AT&T Stadium Doesn’t Want Your Dirty Cash Anymore
Texas Tech Football kicks off a new season with a new head coach and a new attitude on Saturday when the team hosts Murray State. There will also be new things to experience when fans head to over to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, including new food, drinks, pregame festivities, and ways to get concessions.
KCBD
What you need to know for Texas hunting season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - September 1 kicked off hunting season in Texas, specifically dove hunting. Game Warden Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Aaron Sims, says even if you had a hunting license last year, it’s time to renew it. “Everybody will need to check their hunting licenses because if you...
Is Lubbock Only Appealing to Alcoholics?
There's always a discussion in Lubbock about whether or not it's a boring place to live. Some people hold strong with their opinion that there's nothing to do, while others have found the fun things to do around the Hub City that make it a great place to live. The...
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
Texas Tech’s First Practice Baby Recently Died at 86 Years Old
In the early 1900s, it was common for college home economics programs to have practice homes where women learned how to cook, clean, run a household, and more. This was mostly done as a way to prepare young women to become good wives. From 1919 to 1969, many colleges across...
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
Are You Losing It Over Lubbock’s Loose Dogs?
'Love thy neighbor.' Unfortunately, this is one of the Ten Commandments that many Lubbock dog owners tend to ignore. From excessive barking to loose and aggressive dogs as well as owners not picking up after their pets, City of Lubbock residents aren't winning any awards for 'Pet Owners of the Year.' That's not to say that we don’t have an amazing collection of responsible dog parents who work hard to train and care for their animals. Rather, the bad just seems to outweigh the good most of the time.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
Get Your Free COVID Tests Before They Are Gone
I think we can all agree that testing for COVID is a good thing, or can we?. The government is ending its free COVID tests this Friday due to a lack of congressional funding. I supposed this couldn't go on forever and with milder strains out there, there's probably a lack of urgency to get it funded again.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD officer, 3 others injured after Central Lubbock crash Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a crash Sunday about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck and police unit both damaged. The pickup truck was overturned on its side. Police said four people were taken...
Expect A Doggone Good Time At This Year’s Maze At At’l Do Farms!
Each year the folks at At'l Do Farms work tirelessly to create an a-maize-ing array of Fall activities and this year is no exception! Owners James and Patti Simpson have just unveiled their newest design and it features a familiar face. Prairie Dog Pete is the unsung mascot of the Hub City who has been promoting this wonderful part of our Great State for generations.
Got Wi-Fi? Here Are the 19 Best Places in Lubbock to Get Some Work Done
Sometimes you just need a change of scenery when you're doing something online. Whether you need to get something done for work or school, here are some places you need to check out around Lubbock, Texas. Here Are the 19 Best Places in Lubbock That Offer Wi-Fi Whether you want...
TODAY ONLY: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon of Gas
Who doesn't love cheaper gas? If you do, today is your day to fill up much cheaper for three hours only. Circle K is stepping up to give everyone cheap gas across the country and right here in Lubbock on September 1st, 2022 only from 4 to 7 p.m. All you have to do is go to any Circle K branded gas location and fill up.
Something Frightening Happened to My Mom at Higginbotham Park in the 90s
I grew up in the Rush district in a house across the street from Frank Higginbotham Park. It was a great place to be a kid. We could walk out of the front door and be at the park in a matter of seconds. Nearly every time another child from the neighborhood came over to play, we would head straight over there. We'd sell lemonade to runners, catch frogs, go fishing, and swing on the swings for hours.
