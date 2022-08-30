Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York
A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
Tommy Cowan of Doc Sullivan’s joins News 4 at 6
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Wing Fest is underway at Highmark Stadium this weekend, and News 4 joined Tommy Cowan of Doc Sullivan’s to hear about Wing Fest and do a wing-making demonstration. You can watch the full segment above.
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Buffalo.
Buffalo family gets free trip to Disney courtesy of Buffalo Police Department
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One lucky Buffalo family is getting a trip to the most magical place on earth. The Buffalo Police Department is sending one local family on an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. for an entire week. The department tells us this family was picked because they are an […]
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York
As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
Bocce Club Pizza's Hertel Avenue location is now closed
Bocce Club Pizza announced Thursday afternoon that they have officially closed their Hertel Avenue location.
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
Another News Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo
It seems like there are so many news reporters leaving Western New York lately. Some very notable names have announced that they are leaving the Queen City. Within the past month or so, anchor Mel Orlins and reporter Jhas Williams both left the morning program on channel 4 in addition to sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson. Just last week, hometown reporter from Lancaster, Gabby Mediak announced that she will be leaving for a job in a bigger market.
Buffalo neighborhoods at a crossroads over speed bumps
The City of Buffalo's Department of Public Works recently announced multiple avenues would not be getting speed bumps installed. It's a debate that has become controversial for residents
Search for missing wounded victim
Buffalo Police are searching for 23-year-old William Morin of Oneida Street, who was shot early Friday morning on Urban Street in the City of Buffalo. Read more here:
Kitchen fire leads to concerns in North Buffalo apartment building
Authorities say careless cooking may be the cause of an apartment fire in Buffalo. They say the fire started in the kitchen of a unit in the apartment building on Crestwood Avenue Saturday morning.
WIVB
Runaway barge grounded at Van Buren Point
A barge being towed from Erie, Pennsylvania to Buffalo came loose overnight and is now beached at Van Buren Point near Dunkirk. The Coast Guard says the owner hopes to have it out by Thursday. Read more here:
Woman stabbed to death early Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. The woman, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute with a man around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, not far from the Broadway Market. The two knew each other and stabbed each other during the dispute, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 8 Murders In Buffalo
Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
Town of Tonawanda woman stuck paying for mirror that she says plow took off
Town of Tonawanda woman continues to try and get reimbursed for the side view mirror she says a plow took off in December
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Pizza shop owner concerned new gun laws make businesses unwanted targets
HAMBURG N.Y. (WIVB) — Under the state’s new gun law, privately owned businesses now have to post on their property if legal firearms are allowed. News 4 talked to a local pizza shop owner, who’s concerned this could make his business an unwanted target. “People who are carrying guns have to right to carry guns […]
Buffalo Police investigating double homicide
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon that left two people dead. Police responded to the call just before 3:50 p.m. ET, where they found two males dead outside on Stevens Avenue near Northland Avenue.
