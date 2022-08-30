ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York

A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York

As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
Another News Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo

It seems like there are so many news reporters leaving Western New York lately. Some very notable names have announced that they are leaving the Queen City. Within the past month or so, anchor Mel Orlins and reporter Jhas Williams both left the morning program on channel 4 in addition to sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson. Just last week, hometown reporter from Lancaster, Gabby Mediak announced that she will be leaving for a job in a bigger market.
Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
Woman stabbed to death early Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. The woman, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute with a man around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, not far from the Broadway Market. The two knew each other and stabbed each other during the dispute, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 8 Murders In Buffalo

Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
