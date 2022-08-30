ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde football wins 1st home game after surprise visit from Houston Texans

UVALDE, Texas — After a summer plagued with grief, anxiety and anger, Uvalde found an escape, celebrating the high school's first home football game of the season. Residents descended on the Honey Bowl Stadium on Friday night to watch the Uvalde High School Coyotes take on the C.C. Winn High School Mavericks.
