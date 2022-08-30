ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Tuscaloosa County, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Madison, AL
Real Estate
Madison, AL
Business
City
Madison, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
wvua23.com

Wanna sell marijuana in Alabama? Here’s your chance to do it legally

Alabama has opened its application process for medical cannabis business licenses. If you’re interested in applying for a license in areas including medical cannabis cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory or integrated facility, now’s the time to file a Request for Business Application with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

(STACKER) – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama

A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
ProPublica

The Tragedy of North Birmingham

Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem

This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
wwno.org

The story of 'the Colony': How the only Black community in this Alabama county thrived, survived

Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
ALABAMA STATE
