This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Wanna sell marijuana in Alabama? Here’s your chance to do it legally
Alabama has opened its application process for medical cannabis business licenses. If you’re interested in applying for a license in areas including medical cannabis cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory or integrated facility, now’s the time to file a Request for Business Application with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
(STACKER) – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program...
Three Tuscaloosa Companies Benefit From State Small-Business Grant
The Alabama Innovation Corp. issued its first wave of grants to support small businesses statewide and three of the 30 companies that received money are located in Tuscaloosa. The goal of the $4.5 million grant program is to help grow and advance the state's innovation economy. Three companies with Tuscaloosa...
Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure
The state of Alabama is making sure people in Jackson County have clean drinking water. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $14.8 million to help Jackson County improve its water and sewer infrastructure. Ivey noted the state has aging infrastructure across the board. Roads and bridges are already getting an upgrade through...
Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama
A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
Photos: 7 Downtown Tuscaloosa Hotels Perfect for Alabama Football Weekends
Saturday will kick off the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 football season and bring in hundreds of thousands of fans to stay in Tuscaloosa for a weekend filled with tailgating and fun. Whether you're looking for a last-minute room before Bama takes on Utah State Saturday, planning ahead for a future...
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
Here’s where teachers can get a free coffee Wednesday
One coffee shop is celebrating teachers on Wednesday, September 7.
Union Says Warrior Met Coal Aims to Fire 40 Striking Miners in West Alabama
The union representing around 1,000 coal miners who have been on strike for nearly a year and a half said Friday that Warrior Met Coal is moving to fire several dozen strikers. In a Friday afternoon press release, the International President of the United Mine Workers of America said Warrior...
2 killed, 1 injured during shooting in Birmingham, Alabama police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting was the city’s fourth homicide on Saturday, the fifth since Friday night and the 102nd of 2022, AL.com reported. According to the Birmingham Police...
‘Oh my gosh!’: Curious golden retriever in Alabama spooks manatees — and herself
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - "Oh my gosh!" shouted Sage Taylor, as she saw the water surrounding her golden retriever Flip erupt into a splashing frenzy Monday. A few minutes prior, Taylor and Flip had noticed a herd of about 8-10 manatees swimming in the waters off of Orange Beach, Alabama. However, observing the marine mammals from afar wasn’t enough for Flip.
Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.
ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
The story of 'the Colony': How the only Black community in this Alabama county thrived, survived
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
