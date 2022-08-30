Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Morgan employees in line for 5% pay hike
A revised fiscal 2023 proposed budget would provide Morgan County employees with a 5% cost-of-living raise, instead of the 2% previously proposed, increasing the county's annual costs by $450,000. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Home rental prices going up in Huntsville
University of Alabama-Huntsville employee Aimee Woodard’s goal in trying to find a rental home is to find one in good shape that fits her price range. Adding to her frustration is that if she renews her lease where she lives now, she’s going to be paying a bit more than she does now.
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
wvua23.com
Wanna sell marijuana in Alabama? Here’s your chance to do it legally
Alabama has opened its application process for medical cannabis business licenses. If you’re interested in applying for a license in areas including medical cannabis cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory or integrated facility, now’s the time to file a Request for Business Application with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
Alabama gas prices decline ahead of Labor Day, following national trend
ALABAMA (WKRG) — After gas prices soared across the country in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the cost of gas in Alabama has steadily declined in Alabama since June, according to GasBuddy. That’s a welcome trend for travelers concerned about gas prices ahead of the Labor Day weekend. It’s also a startling reverse […]
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program...
Three Tuscaloosa Companies Benefit From State Small-Business Grant
The Alabama Innovation Corp. issued its first wave of grants to support small businesses statewide and three of the 30 companies that received money are located in Tuscaloosa. The goal of the $4.5 million grant program is to help grow and advance the state's innovation economy. Three companies with Tuscaloosa...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Pandemic and schools, gas-engine bans, Saban’s rebukes: Down in Alabama
We’re starting to see the pandemic’s effect on education. Electric vehicles do get some love in Alabama, but don’t look for us to go the California route. And we have another sign that college football season is upon us. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and...
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure
The state of Alabama is making sure people in Jackson County have clean drinking water. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $14.8 million to help Jackson County improve its water and sewer infrastructure. Ivey noted the state has aging infrastructure across the board. Roads and bridges are already getting an upgrade through...
The Story of ‘the Colony’: How a Small, Black Community Thrived, Survived in Cullman County
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
Some north Alabama dispensaries hesitate to apply for medical marijuana licenses
While some dispensary businesses are eager to put in an application for a medical marijuana license, others are not.
Photos: 7 Downtown Tuscaloosa Hotels Perfect for Alabama Football Weekends
Saturday will kick off the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 football season and bring in hundreds of thousands of fans to stay in Tuscaloosa for a weekend filled with tailgating and fun. Whether you're looking for a last-minute room before Bama takes on Utah State Saturday, planning ahead for a future...
violetskyadventures.com
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
City of Huntsville sets the record straight on upcoming transit changes
The City of Huntsville is planning for the future, especially with recent population growth. As the roads are getting more crowded, the City is thinking ahead on how it can improve public transportation, as a solution.
Here’s where teachers can get a free coffee Wednesday
One coffee shop is celebrating teachers on Wednesday, September 7.
