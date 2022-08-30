Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
12 places to eat on Labor Day this year
If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, CoKoCon, and More
The first weekend of September is filled with things to do, and it’s not just parties in honor of Labor Day weekend. During the three-day span from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4, you can watch African American cowboys and cowgirls compete, celebrate National Cinema Day at local movie theaters, or shop for new kicks at Snkrville.
allaboutarizonanews.com
September 2, 2022
County Attorney Announces Policy Changes to Address Gun Violence. Violent crime in Maricopa is soaring. Between August 19 and August 29, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office received submittals for 16 homicides. In just ten…. By All About Arizona News 2 min Read. Tempe Acts to Protect Health and Safety...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Circle K Deal brings Arizonans to the gas pump heading into Labor Day weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a while since we’ve seen gas prices under $3.50 a gallon. But for a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. “It feels good,” Phoenix resident Dawn Lalo said....
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend will see another homestand for the Diamondbacks and a plethora of music and comedy options in metro Phoenix. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.) Day: Friday.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Ballet Under the Stars Returning to the Valley This Fall
Ballet Arizona will return to the Valley this Fall with free outdoor performances. To kick off the 2022-2023 season, free events & dance performances for the whole family will be available in Phoenix and across the Valley. During the Ballet Under the Stars performances, attendees will have a chance to see several exciting contemporary and classical ballet excerpts!
arcadianews.com
What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022
Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
AZFamily
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Fry’s sets opening date for new north Phoenix store
Fry’s Food Stores announced it will open a new store in north Phoenix near Jomax Road and Norterra Parkway on Oct. 5.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Tempe Acts to Protect Health and Safety of People Living in the Salt River Bed
With compassion and with concern for public health and safety, the City of Tempe is advancing its assistance to unsheltered individuals living in the Salt River bed near Tempe Town Lake, and soon will enforce that it is a no trespassing area. Since July, the homeless outreach and crisis response...
Thrillist
How to Have a Weed-Fueled Adventure in Phoenix, Arizona
The cannabis scene in Arizona is poppin’. There may not be the flash of Las Vegas dispensaries, but there’s unique destinations like the cannabis consumption-friendly Clarendon Hotel and a Scottsdale-Tempe location of Sunday Goods dispensaries that offers complimentary kombucha, cold brew, and drive-thru service. Phoenix event producer Cloth + Flame throws beautiful gourmet cannabis dinners in the desert, The state is booming in itself—multiple Arizona cities and towns are among the fastest growing in the nation.
Large 200-year-old desert cactus collapses in Arizona after seasonal rains
An old cactus known as the Bicentennial Cactus and a popular landmark that had looked over the Sutherland Wash since shortly after the turn of the 19th century has collapsed following heavy rains in southern Arizona.
Phoenix Union raises minimum wage to $16, starting teacher salary $52K
The Phoenix Union High School District governing board approved new economic packages for administrators, certified employees and support employees.
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
arcadianews.com
New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert
Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
sgplaw.com
6 Arizona Driving Laws You Should Know
As of 2019, Arizona has over 5.4 million registered drivers, and this number has been steadily increasing over the last decade. Between people visiting or relocating to the state, more vehicles on the road means there is a greater risk for traffic jams and roadway incidents. To ensure the safety of all drivers, here are the top five essential laws everyone should know.
Comments / 0