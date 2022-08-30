Read full article on original website
First Half Analysis: Ohio State Offense Limping Against Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is clearly trying to play through an injury and the Buckeyes offense is out of sync in a tight game at the half.
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
