Rome School Board to meet Wednesday concerning superintendent vote

Rome City Schools

The Rome Board of Education will meet Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., to take a vote on filling the position of Rome City Schools superintendent. Former Rome High School Principal Eric Holland is the sole candidate.

The meeting will take place in the board room at the Rome City Schools Central Office at 508 E. Second St. The date marks the 15th day since the board voted to name Holland as the sole candidate. Georgia law requires the board must publicize its selection of a sole finalist for a period of 14 days before taking a vote to hire that individual.

Holland had been the Rome High principal since 2017, and is currently the principal of Marietta High School — a position he took in July after he was released from his Rome contract. He was among 18 candidates who applied for the superintendent position, including Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams. Williams turned in her notice of retirement this past week, effective Wednesday.

A finalized contract would make Holland the first Black superintendent of Rome City Schools.

Holland holds multiple educational specialist degrees from the University of Georgia, Capella University and Albany State University. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Prior to his move to Rome, he served as interim principal at the Northeast Campus of Tift County High School, which housed the ninth grade.

A Miami native, Holland was raised in Donalsonville, and is married to Melissa Holland. They have two boys, Eric Jr. “EJ” and Ayden.

He graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a bachelor’s and master’s in education (2000 and 2003). In 2006, Holland earned his Specialist in Educational Leadership from Albany State University. In 2009, Holland obtained his doctorate from Capella University. In 2021, Holland obtained an Educational Specialist Degree from the University of Georgia.

His bio states Holland has 18 years of administration experience and 22 years as an educator in the public school system.