ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome School Board to meet Wednesday concerning superintendent vote

By jbailey, , Rome City Schools
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdXuO_0hb3BWQs00
Rome City Schools

The Rome Board of Education will meet Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., to take a vote on filling the position of Rome City Schools superintendent. Former Rome High School Principal Eric Holland is the sole candidate.

The meeting will take place in the board room at the Rome City Schools Central Office at 508 E. Second St. The date marks the 15th day since the board voted to name Holland as the sole candidate. Georgia law requires the board must publicize its selection of a sole finalist for a period of 14 days before taking a vote to hire that individual.

Holland had been the Rome High principal since 2017, and is currently the principal of Marietta High School — a position he took in July after he was released from his Rome contract. He was among 18 candidates who applied for the superintendent position, including Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams. Williams turned in her notice of retirement this past week, effective Wednesday.

A finalized contract would make Holland the first Black superintendent of Rome City Schools.

Holland holds multiple educational specialist degrees from the University of Georgia, Capella University and Albany State University. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Prior to his move to Rome, he served as interim principal at the Northeast Campus of Tift County High School, which housed the ninth grade.

A Miami native, Holland was raised in Donalsonville, and is married to Melissa Holland. They have two boys, Eric Jr. “EJ” and Ayden.

He graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a bachelor’s and master’s in education (2000 and 2003). In 2006, Holland earned his Specialist in Educational Leadership from Albany State University. In 2009, Holland obtained his doctorate from Capella University. In 2021, Holland obtained an Educational Specialist Degree from the University of Georgia.

His bio states Holland has 18 years of administration experience and 22 years as an educator in the public school system.

Comments / 1

Related
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
City
Donalsonville, GA
Rome, GA
Education
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome School Board#Marietta High School#Albany State University
WXIA 11 Alive

$150M lawsuit in teen's police shooting death against Cobb County dismissed on qualified immunity grounds

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal civil suit in the police shooting death of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt was dismissed this week. Truitt was shot by a Cobb County Police officer at the end of a chase in July 2020. Police had been pursuing a stolen car he was a passenger in. A Cobb County grand jury ruled the shooting justified in Feb. 2021 and declined to bring charges against the officer involved.
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WRBL News 3

Metro-Atlanta man sentenced to prison for distributing meth

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Cartersville, Georgia, resident was sentenced to 150 months in prison for distributing meth in Peach County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Georgia. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, pled guilty to the aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15. His sentence runs consecutively with […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking missing Coweta woman

Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a woman who went missing Thursday. Megan Ivey, 36, was last seen leaving her residence in the Corinth Road area on Thursday and was believed to be heading to James Floyd State Park in Floyd County.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
1K+
Followers
343
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy