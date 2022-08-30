ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
papermag.com

Willow Smith Explains 'Radical' Decision to Shave Her Head

Willow Smith is getting real about the rationale behind her big beauty switch up. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old star talked about her journey from being the viral sensation behind "Whip My Hair" to an accomplished pop-punk musician opening for the likes of scene stalwarts like Machine Gun Kelly. But as she's gradually evolved into an emo icon over the past 12 years, there have also been some other big changes that have nothing to do with musical genres or artistic style, including her decision to shave her head.
