Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. According to police, he’s accused of shooting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says

A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA

