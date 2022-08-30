Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Morgan City; one person injured
MORGAN CITY - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Morgan City that left one person injured. The Morgan City Police Department said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Egle Street. Officers responding found one person had been struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to a hospital to...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event to block Miss. River Bridge traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
theadvocate.com
Man who barricaded himself in home, shot at officers arrested, Baton Rouge police say
A man who barricaded himself inside his home and shot at Baton Rouge police officers has been arrested for attempted murder, the department said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Arizona Street just before 11 p.m. Friday after residents reported someone was shooting a gun.
Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. According to police, he’s accused of shooting...
wbrz.com
Police helicopter circled Central overnight in search of suspected drag racers; motorcyclists arrested
BATON ROUGE - A suspect on the run prompted three law enforcement agencies to start a search early Friday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the CPD, Baton Rouge police, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were chasing two motorcyclists possibly drag racing on the Interstate. One of...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after cursing out deputy, punching him outside Southern football game Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested at the Southern University football game Saturday night after cursing out a deputy and punching him for not letting him into the stadium without a ticket. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Beal, 21, approached a deputy outside A. W....
wbrz.com
Driver, 20, killed after veering off road, crashing into tree in Lafourche Parish, State Police says
RACELAND - A 20-year-old was killed after driving off the road and crashing his truck into a tree in Lafourche Parish overnight. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on LA 1 near St. Joseph Street in Raceland. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Bailey Barrios.
wbrz.com
Police investigating child's reported encounter with armed man while waiting for school bus
BATON ROUGE - A child's alleged run-in with an armed man while waiting for a ride to school Friday morning has kicked off a police investigation. Sources told WBRZ the encounter happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday while the child was waiting for a school bus along Mohican Street, near Prescott Road. The man reportedly pulled out a gun and tried to grab the child.
brproud.com
Possible drag racer captured after ditching motorcycle in Central neighborhood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a pursuit involving a motorcycle overnight. BRPD believes the motorcycle could have been involved in drag racing. The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody after the motorcycle was ditched in the Comite Hills West neighborhood.
wbrz.com
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night. The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.
Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
theadvocate.com
One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
theadvocate.com
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say
Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
theadvocate.com
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
A Clinton man was drag racing at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said. The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder Thursday after police found a woman shot to death inside a car over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rosalind Scott, 59, was found shot to death Aug. 28 in a vehicle parked along Glen Oaks Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. that morning.
Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
brproud.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Late on Tuesday night, members of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Washington St. One of the detectives made their way to the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The driver was later identified as...
wbrz.com
After on-campus stabbing last year, police plan to crack down at Zachary High football games
ZACHARY - The Zachary school board released a new list of rules to prevent violence at high school football games Friday, emphasizing a "zero-tolerance policy for fighting" and a ban on fans gathering anywhere inside the stadium. Zachary police officers will be patrolling at all football games "to help ensure...
wbrz.com
Silver Alert issued canceled after 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman found safe
BATON ROUGE - A Silver Alert issued for a 79-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Thursday afternoon was canceled Friday morning. State Police said Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing when a family member went to check on her Thursday and discovered she was not at her home on Jefferson Woods Drive.
theadvocate.com
Taxidermied animals, guns, cars uncovered during raid on Baton Rouge home, deputies say
A Baton Rouge pair was arrested after they were caught with thousands of dollars worth of items — including more than a dozen taxidermied exotic animals — believed to have been stolen from the home of a former East Feliciana coroner, the parish's sheriff's office said. East Feliciana...
