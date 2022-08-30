Read full article on original website
The Easiest Way to Blend Focus and Exposure in a Single Image
Do you want to get pin-sharp photos with amazing dynamic range every time? Then, use this very simple technique. When you're out in the field and feel like you have a wonderful opportunity to nail a really great shot because of the conditions, light, or scenery at that particular moment, there are a number of things you need to get right. Of course, composition is a big one, and you need to decide how you're going to frame your shot to get all of your desired elements in the correct position. You also need to decide on whether you'll shoot in portrait or landscape orientation. Honestly, the list is long, but two of the most important things you must get right are exposure and focus. But how can you get tack-sharp photos with amazing dynamic range throughout your image in a simple, uncomplicated manner?
How to Nail the Composition for Different Aspect Ratios
When you are shooting, do you think about what aspect ratio you need your finished shots to be in? Where will the photos go? Will they need to fit multiple aspect ratios for social, web, and other places? Here's a way you can make sure your images are perfect for each final ratio you need.
Demystifying Lightroom’s Most Confusing Yet Essential Tools
A true master of a craft is someone who knows the right tools for the job and how to use those tools to maximize their capabilities in any given situation. Learn the best ways to use some of Lightroom's most mystifying yet vital tools. Ever since I got into digital...
How to Use Clamshell Lighting for Portraits
Clamshell lighting is one of the most classic and commonly used setups for portrait photography, and when done right, it can produce eye-catching and flattering results. If you have not used it before, check out this great video tutorial that will show you how to create a proper clamshell setup for portraiture.
Image Revisit (September Challenge)
A few years ago at the beginning of my photography journey, I was taking classes with NYIP and experimenting with the lessons I was learning. One of the courses was Photoshop for Photographers, and I was beginning the software with absolutely no experience whatsoever. At the same time, my then 16 year old, dragon-loving daughter had gotten a going-out-of-business sized deal at Kmart on a silly dragon costume. We decided to do a fun shoot of her being serious in this silly costume. The idea was to make her appear as if she was on the verge of taking off after perching a moment on a cloud.
Four Great Leica Cameras That Are Affordable
It's not often you associate Leica cameras with being affordable, but if you do some digging, you can find some very attractive options. For a long time, I always wanted to have a Leica camera in my collection. I was drawn to the craftsmanship and the immaculate reputation they carried around the globe. I also loved that unmistakable red circle that denoted Leicas. In truth, it was more a status symbol and ego than anything else, but as I got older and saw more and more celebrities waving Leicas around in their hands, I went off them a little. I also amassed student loans and traveled as a backpacker for many years, which kind of put the idea of Leicas well and truly out of my mind.
Why Every Photographer Should Be Doing Street Photography
Practicing street photography is one of the quickest ways to become a better photographer. Here's why each and every one of you should be hitting the streets with your camera. Street photography can be one of the most challenging yet rewarding genres to work in. While the thought of shooting on the streets will fill many of you with dread, there really is no better place to learn the ropes of photography. I have always dabbled in street photography as a way to keep my "photographer reflexes" sharp. I also really enjoy doing it, which is a bonus. I do, however, think I would still partake in the genre even if I didn't like it. The reason for this is that I generally feel sharper and more alert when I go back into the often slower and more controlled environment of commercial photography. It's like comparing the photographing of a wild bear to capturing a picture of a stuffed teddy.
Photography on a Budget
While photography definitely isn’t the cheapest business you could get into, you can definitely get started on a budget. Here are my tips for being prudent with your money as you start out. Buy Secondhand Equipment. Try not to get swept away with feeling like you need to own...
Could You Move Your Photo Studio Outside?
The whole point of a studio is being free of the outdoors and having complete control over the shooting environment, so it would seem a bit strange to drag a multi-light setup and backdrop system into the middle of a field, but that is just what this photographer did, and the results are quite intriguing. This great video tutorial will take you behind the scenes and show you how it was done.
Why You Should Consider Adding a 24mm Lens to Your Bag
When it comes to standard prime lenses, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm are generally the most popular. Nonetheless, there are plenty of other focal lengths out there, and one particularly worthwhile option is 24mm. This great video discusses why a 24mm lens can be such a compelling option and why you should consider including one in your arsenal.
A Review of One of History's Most Important DSLRs
The late 1990s and early 2000s were the infancy of professional digital photography, and as such, they brought with them some groundbreaking cameras that laid the foundations for those we know today. One such camera was the Nikon D1, and this neat video review takes a look back at the camera, its performance and features, and what made it such a pivotal body.
Harry's Point Of View
It wasn't too hot today so I actually carried my travel tripod while walking Harry. I had it set so it was a bit taller than he was so I did not have to crouch and risk falling, and I tried to take pictures from his point of view. I tried to take pictures whenever and wherever he would stop to "smell the roses" (a useful acronym for what he was actually doing.) I pretended that he was taking the pictures (except for #3 I did not look through the viewfinder) and I tried to act surprised when his images looked like mine.
Model: Jet
<a href="http://www.bvdbvphotography.com" rel="noreferrer nofollow">www.bvdbvphotography.com</a>. In this photo we used the shadow of a building, but also made use of the reflected light from a window, which we used as a hair light. The tight framing ensures that the eyes come higher in the frame and the model appears more powerful...
This New Tabletop Game Looks Like D&D for Photographers
I love photography, and I have more than a passing interest in tabletop games. You can only imagine my excitement when I heard there was a tabletop game being developed which lets you play as a wildlife photographer trying to get the best shots!. The premise of Redwood by sit...
A7iii + Jupiter 9 85mm f2.0
Here I used a vintage Jupiter 9 85mm.f1.5 with my A7iii on a tilt adapter at 2 degrees down tilt. Notice how the foreground grass is in focus despite the model also being in focus. Also, the background bokeh is heterogeneous, transitioning from larger bokeh balls at the bottom to small ones on top. The rainbow lens flare is also typical of these soviet lenses. The ghosting most visible around is flowers is because of the weak flare resistance of these early coatings. These rich characteristics aren't seen on modern lenses. If this image were shot on a highly optimized modern lens, I don't believe the result would be as interesting.
