thesource.com
Influencer Ari Fletcher Debuts Her Makeup Line Remedy By Ari
Since becoming an internet sensation and becoming the “it girl” of the digital generation, 27-year-old Ari Fletcher has helped boost brands’ names and presence and helped them generate millions of dollars and become multi-millionaires. Known for her social presence and recently the girlfriend of rapper Moneybagg Yo, Fletcher is forming her own beauty trail with the debut of REMEDY BY ARI her newest all-inclusive beauty line. The Makeup line is an extension of who Fletcher is at the core, which exudes glamour and self-confidence and now she is sharing the secrets and leveraging her 7 million followers to what she say’s is her personal “definition of beauty” and “remedy to beat bad days.” The vegan, paraben-free, phthalate-free product line consists of 10 glosses, 1 eyeshadow palette, and 8 lip liners which sold out in 3 hours! Fletcher is no stranger to beauty “I’ve always loved makeup and especially lip glosses. That’s why I wanted to release lip glosses first because I love a really nice lip. And I’m super obsessed with makeup overall.” in an interview with ‘21Ninety’ I’ve been wearing makeup for years, and I wear it so much because I’m always going out and going to photoshoots. So I know exactly how I like my makeup, and I have a tendency of always wanting to fix other people’s makeup – I’m just super into glam.” The highly anticipated collection, which includes the jet-set adventures, is appropriate for everyday beauty routines “It took us a really long time to get everything to where I felt like it would be one hundred percent perfect for everybody to wear. And then I really had to come to an assured place in making sure that all of the products were ones that I genuinely loved. That whole process took almost a year.” Simply stated in the Remedy by Ari Instagram post …The Remedy to all things beauty 💅🏽. We’ve curated products that speak to our glam connoisseurs. What kind of products are you hoping to see? Tell us below in the comments 💋.”
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
thesource.com
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekends: “He Was Acting Crazy”
Don’t look for Trey Songz at Tycoon Weekend 2023. According to 50 Cent, the singer is banned from attending due to his behavior at this year’s events down in Houston. 50 hit Instagram and let off details about Songz’s behavior and deemed him banned from the Tycoon activities.
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: Naughty By Nature Dropped Their Self Titled Debut Album 31 Years Ago
On this date in 1991, the “Illtown(Irvington)” trio known as Naughty By Nature released their self-titled debut LP on the now-defunct Tommy Boy imprint. This album, which within a six-month time span went platinum, dropped a series of singles that became instant anthems, making Naughty one of the best hook makers in Hip Hop of that era. Some of those smash singles include the “Uptown Anthem”, which features a rookie Tupac Shakur in the video as a promo for the cult classic flick Juice, the rags-to-riches story of “Everything Is Gonna Be Alright” and the millennial classic gem “O.P.P.”.
thesource.com
[WATCH] VORY Releases New Visual for ‘Happy Birthday 2U’ Single
Grammy award-winning artist VORY has dropped the new music video for “Happy Birthday 2U.”. In the toxic, Loris Russier-directed video, VORY revisited his Lost Souls album to deliver a toxic look at cheating on his girlfriend with her best friend. The song video leads up to the affair, but during the birthday trip, Vory’s girlfriend is shown casting doubtful glances in the direction of her best friend.
thesource.com
DJ Drama and Jeezy Team For New Single ‘I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya’
DJ Drama and Jeezy recreate their Gangsta Grillz magic in the release of their new single “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.” The new single is produced by Helluva and comes with a JonnyRaw-directed video filmed outside Magic City. The single is the second drop from DJ Drama’s...
thesource.com
Smino Teases ‘Luv 4 Rent’ Album in Open Letter, Drops New Single ’24-8′
Smino is getting ready for a new album. Hitting social media, the St. Louis spitter released an open letter revealing his current state and the music that is to come. After delivering a belated birthday wish to The Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant. Smino dropped off everything on his mind:. “I...
thesource.com
Cam’ron and A-Trak Announce Collab Album ‘U Wasn’t There’ and Release New Single
A-Trak and Cam’ron have reunited for a long-awaited joint album, U Wasn’t There. The album will release on September 23. In 2014, Damon Dash introduced Cam’ron and A-Trak. Dash had a vision for a three-way partnership that would combine the prestige of the Diplomats, Fool’s Gold, and Bluroc brands. The unusual duo quickly grew close and began recording at Cam’s home in the New Jersey suburbs. Although fans got a taste of it with the hit single “Dipshits” (included on U Wasn’t There as a bonus track), the two spoke of the Federal Reserve EP, a fabled project that was promoted with a Complex cover story but never saw the light of day.
thesource.com
Lil Baby Releases New Single ‘Detox’ and Sets Album Release for Oct. 14
A new song called “Detox” by Lil Baby has been released to cap off the summer. Since his debut in 2017, the Atlanta native has propelled himself into superstardom, and “Detox” is the most recent in a long series of hard-hitting songs that show the rapper at the top of his game. Lil Baby has also shared a brand-new music video for the track to go along with the release.
thesource.com
Kanye West Proclaims Adidas CEO ‘Dead’ In Mock Newspaper After Brand Friction
Kanye West, never the one to shy away from a public feud, adds Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted to his long list of enemies. The design executive and artist posted a mock New York Times headline to his social media, reading “Kasper Rorsted Also Dead At 60″ and captioned the photo “God Loves Us.”
thesource.com
Nicki Minaj Receives Video Vanguard Congratulatory Flowers From the Carters: ‘Congrats on Your Beautiful Award’
Nicki Minaj is running the rap world right now. This past Sunday, Minaj accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she also hosted and performed. Showing that she is still marveling at the moment, Minaj revealed she received flowers celebrating the moment from JAY-Z and Beyoncé.
thesource.com
Juelz Santana Hits the Studio with Lil Wayne for ‘Tha Carter 6’ Sessions
Lil Wayne is currently prepping Tha Carter 6. His studio sessions have included a visit from Juelz Santana, who hit Instagram to show the duo in the studio going to work. “CARTER 6 In Process… #ICFMFLifeslstyle #WeInMotion #BackOutSide,” Juelz Santana captioned the post. Lil Wayne revealed on the...
