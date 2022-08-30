ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Influencer Ari Fletcher Debuts Her Makeup Line Remedy By Ari

Since becoming an internet sensation and becoming the “it girl” of the digital generation, 27-year-old Ari Fletcher has helped boost brands’ names and presence and helped them generate millions of dollars and become multi-millionaires. Known for her social presence and recently the girlfriend of rapper Moneybagg Yo, Fletcher is forming her own beauty trail with the debut of REMEDY BY ARI her newest all-inclusive beauty line. The Makeup line is an extension of who Fletcher is at the core, which exudes glamour and self-confidence and now she is sharing the secrets and leveraging her 7 million followers to what she say’s is her personal “definition of beauty” and “remedy to beat bad days.” The vegan, paraben-free, phthalate-free product line consists of 10 glosses, 1 eyeshadow palette, and 8 lip liners which sold out in 3 hours! Fletcher is no stranger to beauty “I’ve always loved makeup and especially lip glosses. That’s why I wanted to release lip glosses first because I love a really nice lip. And I’m super obsessed with makeup overall.” in an interview with ‘21Ninety’ I’ve been wearing makeup for years, and I wear it so much because I’m always going out and going to photoshoots. So I know exactly how I like my makeup, and I have a tendency of always wanting to fix other people’s makeup – I’m just super into glam.” The highly anticipated collection, which includes the jet-set adventures, is appropriate for everyday beauty routines “It took us a really long time to get everything to where I felt like it would be one hundred percent perfect for everybody to wear. And then I really had to come to an assured place in making sure that all of the products were ones that I genuinely loved. That whole process took almost a year.” Simply stated in the Remedy by Ari Instagram post …The Remedy to all things beauty 💅🏽. We’ve curated products that speak to our glam connoisseurs. What kind of products are you hoping to see? Tell us below in the comments 💋.”
MAKEUP
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Naughty By Nature Dropped Their Self Titled Debut Album 31 Years Ago

On this date in 1991, the “Illtown(Irvington)” trio known as Naughty By Nature released their self-titled debut LP on the now-defunct Tommy Boy imprint. This album, which within a six-month time span went platinum, dropped a series of singles that became instant anthems, making Naughty one of the best hook makers in Hip Hop of that era. Some of those smash singles include the “Uptown Anthem”, which features a rookie Tupac Shakur in the video as a promo for the cult classic flick Juice, the rags-to-riches story of “Everything Is Gonna Be Alright” and the millennial classic gem “O.P.P.”.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Milli
thesource.com

[WATCH] VORY Releases New Visual for ‘Happy Birthday 2U’ Single

Grammy award-winning artist VORY has dropped the new music video for “Happy Birthday 2U.”. In the toxic, Loris Russier-directed video, VORY revisited his Lost Souls album to deliver a toxic look at cheating on his girlfriend with her best friend. The song video leads up to the affair, but during the birthday trip, Vory’s girlfriend is shown casting doubtful glances in the direction of her best friend.
MUSIC
thesource.com

DJ Drama and Jeezy Team For New Single ‘I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya’

DJ Drama and Jeezy recreate their Gangsta Grillz magic in the release of their new single “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.” The new single is produced by Helluva and comes with a JonnyRaw-directed video filmed outside Magic City. The single is the second drop from DJ Drama’s...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Cam’ron and A-Trak Announce Collab Album ‘U Wasn’t There’ and Release New Single

A-Trak and Cam’ron have reunited for a long-awaited joint album, U Wasn’t There. The album will release on September 23. In 2014, Damon Dash introduced Cam’ron and A-Trak. Dash had a vision for a three-way partnership that would combine the prestige of the Diplomats, Fool’s Gold, and Bluroc brands. The unusual duo quickly grew close and began recording at Cam’s home in the New Jersey suburbs. Although fans got a taste of it with the hit single “Dipshits” (included on U Wasn’t There as a bonus track), the two spoke of the Federal Reserve EP, a fabled project that was promoted with a Complex cover story but never saw the light of day.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vma#Performing#Reality Tv#Mtv Video Music Award#Vh1
thesource.com

Lil Baby Releases New Single ‘Detox’ and Sets Album Release for Oct. 14

A new song called “Detox” by Lil Baby has been released to cap off the summer. Since his debut in 2017, the Atlanta native has propelled himself into superstardom, and “Detox” is the most recent in a long series of hard-hitting songs that show the rapper at the top of his game. Lil Baby has also shared a brand-new music video for the track to go along with the release.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Juelz Santana Hits the Studio with Lil Wayne for ‘Tha Carter 6’ Sessions

Lil Wayne is currently prepping Tha Carter 6. His studio sessions have included a visit from Juelz Santana, who hit Instagram to show the duo in the studio going to work. “CARTER 6 In Process… #ICFMFLifeslstyle #WeInMotion #BackOutSide,” Juelz Santana captioned the post. Lil Wayne revealed on the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy