Fighter vs. Writer: Cory Sandhagen picks Aljamain Sterling to beat T.J. Dillashaw; Stevie Ray talks PFL pay and upcoming finals

MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: ‘If you’re gonna beat Nate Diaz, you have to be special’
Nate Diaz’s potential last appearance in the UFC could be one to remember. Next weekend at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Diaz finishes out his contract by facing rising undefeated superstar Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight headliner. To a vast majority of those within the MMA community, this is a true case of someone being fed to the wolves, pun intended.
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz to apply for promoter’s license, launch new promotion Real Fight, Inc.
Nate Diaz is entering the promoting game. The popular UFC star is expected to apply for a promoter’s license in the coming weeks in order to form his own promotion, Real Fight, Inc., Diaz’s team told MMA Fighting on Sunday. Diaz’s new promotion is expected to promote not...
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre answers how he’d fare against Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Georges St-Pierre still knows how to analyze and break down the best fighters in the world, even in retirement. The former two-division UFC champion held court at a fan Q&A on Friday ahead of UFC Paris, where he was asked how he’d stack up against three of the most successful fighters of this generation: Current welterweight champion Leon Edwards, former welterweight champion and top-ranked Pound-for-Pound fighter Kamaru Usman, and lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov.
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris preview show: Tai Tuivasa’s upset chances vs. Ciryl Gane, Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori stakes, more
Ciryl Gane looks to bounce back from his title fight loss to Francis Ngannou in a historic hometown main event, while Tai Tuivasa looks to defy the odds once again and potentially earn a championship opportunity in his own right. The promotion’s first trip to the City of Light goes...
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris results. William Gomis survives last second comeback attempt to beat Jarno Errens by majority decision
William Gomis nearly saw his victory slip away after a late submission attempt from Jarno Errens nearly caught him slipping but the French featherweight managed to escape to survive and win a majority decision at UFC Paris. Throughout all three rounds, Gomis showed strong wrestling and ground control to keep...
MMA Fighting
‘I wasn’t hoping to go viral like this’: Inside the grisly arm-breaking submission at Cage Titans 55
When an MMA highlight goes viral, especially in the amateur ranks, the fallout is not as simple as thrill and agony. Winners and losers deal with the emotions left by a moment that takes the combat sports world by storm. One of those moments took place this past Saturday at...
MMA Fighting
Robert Whittaker after dominant UFC Paris win: ‘I’m the most dangerous man in the division’
Robert Whittaker may not be the UFC middleweight champion, but he nonetheless believes he’s the most dangerous 185-pound fighter on the planet. At UFC Paris, Whittaker turned in another brilliant performance, outclassing Marvin Vettori en route to winning a unanimous decision. The win cemented him as the No. 2 middleweight in the world and, according to the former champion, showed that he is superior to champion Israel Adesanya in some respects.
MMA Fighting
Benoit Saint Denis explains gruesome toe injury at UFC Paris: ‘It split in two, almost’
Cameras showed UFC lightweight Benoit Saint Denis celebrating at UFC Paris. Then they panned down and revealed the gruesome aftermath of his win. Saint Denis’ big toe was a bloody mess after his bonus-winning knockout of Gabriel Miranda on Saturday, and the France native said it could have been much worse.
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris live blog: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa
This is the UFC Paris live blog for Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa, the heavyweight main event taking place on Saturday in Paris. Gane enters this heavyweight bout looking to rebound from his first career defeat, a unanimous decision loss to champion Francis Ngannou this past January. Prior to that defeat, the former Muay Thai champion had won 10 in a row in MMA, including seven inside the UFC. In Tuivasa, Gane faces what, on paper, appears to be a good stylistic matchup for the former interim champion.
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris results: Nassourdine Imavov unleashes all weapons against Joaquin Buckley to win a unanimous decision
Nassourdine Imavov was clearly fired up fighting in front of a home audience at UFC Paris as he put on a complete performance to beat Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision. Some bad blood between the middleweights saw a few nasty exchanges but Imavov displayed superior striking and grappling while also staving off a late comeback attempt to walk away with the victory. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 with Imavov picking up his third consecutive win in a row.
MMA Fighting
Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos moved from UFC 280 to Nov. 5 event
Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos will have to wait a few weeks to step into the cage for their next fight. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin confirmed with sources that the Rodriguez vs. Lemos strawweight bout originally scheduled to take place at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 has been pushed back to a Nov. 5 Fight Night event with a location still to be finalized. Rodriguez revealed that her fight was off the October pay-per-view in an interview with MMA Mania.
MMA Fighting
Kamaru Usman describes disorienting aftermath of UFC 278 knockout loss: ‘Leon gave me a 20-minute nap’
Kamaru Usman remembers fighting Leon Edwards one second, and then answering questions on the inside of an ambulance the next. The former UFC welterweight champion was on the wrong end of a head kick in the main event of UFC 278 as he was knocked out by Edwards and left flat on the canvas, no longer on top of the 170-pound division. Usman offered his recollection of the finish during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, and while he said he felt fine, the aftermath of Usman’s first KO loss is spotty at best.
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris results: Nathaniel Wood outstrikes and outgrapples Charles Jourdain to win unanimous decision
Nathaniel Wood showcased his entire mixed martial arts arsenal with a dominant performance over Charles Jourdain to kick off the UFC Paris main card on Saturday. Over three rounds, Wood landed numerous takedowns while also battering Jourdain on the feet as he looked incredibly impressive in his second foray at featherweight after spending most of his career competing at 135 pounds. When the fight was over, the judges scored the contest 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 with Wood getting the nod by unanimous decision.
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris weigh-in results: Ciryl Gane gives up nearly 20 pounds to Tai Tuivasa on scale
Ciryl Gane will be the smaller man when he steps into the cage on Saturday according to an official reading of the scale. The former interim UFC heavyweight champion weighed in at 247 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Paris, 19 pounds lighter than main event adversary Tai Tuivasa, who came in at 266 pounds (the maximum limit for a non-title heavyweight bout). This is nothing new for Gane, who weighed in at 247 pounds for a third straight fight and typically gives up a double-digit weight advantage to his opponents.
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva granted boxing license to fight in Arizona
Is Anderson Silva one step closer to fighting Jake Paul?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with the Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission that Silva has received a boxing license to fight in Arizona, following an initial report from MMA Junkie. An opponent and date has not yet been announced for the former UFC middleweight champion’s next fight, but MMA Fighting previously confirmed that a bout between Silva and Paul is in the works for an October date.
MMA Fighting
‘A heavyweight Jon Jones’: Fighters react to Ciryl Gane finishing Tai Tuivasa in thrilling UFC Paris main event
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa didn’t disappoint in the first UFC main event ever to take place in France. Saturday’s UFC Paris heavyweight headliners threw down in an exhilarating striking battle that saw both men rock each other with powerful strikes on multiple occasions. Gane entered the bout as a heavy favorite, but Tuivasa proved to be more than game as he nearly finished Gane in the second round. However, Gane’s striking was as powerful and as accurate as ever, and after hurting Tuivasa in that same round, he turned it on in Round 3 to end the fight.
MMA Fighting
Ciryl Gane flattens Tai Tuivasa with devastating third-round knockout after crazy war in UFC Paris main event
Ciryl Gane has already been an interim heavyweight champion, but he arguably had his star-making moment on Saturday with a knockout win in the UFC Paris main event. With a raucous crowd on his side at Accor Arena, Gane engaged in an incredible back-and-forth war with Tai Tuivasa that delivered in every possible way. After he was nearly finished in the second round, Gane came back to punish Tuivasa to the body with a series of kicks that set up a devastating combination of punches that finally put a stop to the fight.
MMA Fighting
Ciryl Gane welcomes ‘hype,’ money of Jon Jones fight or interim title shot — but shoots down Curtis Blaydes
More than anything, Ciryl Gane just wants another shot at becoming UFC heavyweight champion. Following a devastating knockout of Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Paris main event, Gane addressed his future with Francis Ngannou sidelined due to injury, Jon Jones waiting on his first heavyweight fight and Stipe Miocic still out of action.
MMA Fighting
Tai Tuivasa, Marvin Vettori post photo together after UFC Paris losses: ‘Live to fight another day’
Tai Tuivasa and Marvin Vettori are taking their UFC Paris losses in stride. The two veteran contenders came away unsuccessful this past Saturday night at the UFC’s first-ever show in France, with Tuivasa losing a wild back-and-forth fight against Ciryl Gane in the main event and Vettori dropping a decision to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the co-headliner.
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou targeting 2023 for return, says boxing goals aren’t dependent on Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou echoed the words of coach Eric Nicksick on Friday, revealing that a return in late 2022 is likely not an option as the UFC heavyweight champion continues to recover from March surgery to repair his right ACL and MCL following his latest title defense. “I would think more...
