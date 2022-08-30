ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions will waive 2021 starting CB AJ Parker

By Jeff Risdon
The Detroit Lions are waiving one of the team’s starters in the secondary from a year ago. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions are cutting second-year slot CB AJ Parker.

Parker not only made the team as an undrafted rookie out of Kansas State, but he also wound up being the primary starter in the slot for Detroit in 2021. In 13 games, Parker recorded 50 total tackles and broke up seven passes.

He did not stand out during the 2022 training camp or preseason. His departure paves the way for 2022 seventh-round pick Chase Lucas to make the final roster–probably.

