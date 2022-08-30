Read full article on original website
SFCC To Host Merit Badge College For Boy Scouts of America
State Fair Community College will host its first-ever Merit Badge College for the Boy Scouts of America on Sept. 24 in Sedalia. The camp is an opportunity for scouts, both male and female, to earn merit badges in animal and plant science, robotics, welding, auto maintenance, dentistry, health care, citizenship, and more.
Want To Make Your Stay At Hotel A Nightmare? Try These 6 Missouri Hotels
Halloween is about 2 months away. A time of year when anything that can be seem spooky or haunted become more popular. If you love this time of year, and perhaps like the idea of staying in a haunted hotel (or allegedly haunted) there are 6 of them in Missouri including a popular one here in Sedalia. Lets begin.
SH Soccer Grems Lose to Barstow
The Sacred Heart Gremlins boys soccer team lost 2-1 to Barstow Thursday. Near the end of an intense first half, with seemingly evenly matched teams, the Gremlins were first to score. Junior Jackson Manning set up a perfect assist to junior George Bain who drilled the ball into the net making the score 1-0 with 3:58 remaining in the first half.
Missouri SBDC To Host QuickBooks Desktop Introduction, Advanced Training In October
The Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at State Fair Community College will host an Introduction and Advanced QuickBooks Desktop training in Fielding Center on the Sedalia campus. The sessions will be held 6-9 p.m. Introduction session will be Oct. 12 and advanced session will be Oct. 19. Cost is...
Does This Sign Indicate KFC Is Returning to Warrensburg?
Someone noticed a new sign pop up in the field adjacent to the old Woods Supermarket on South Maguire in Warrensburg. So does this mean KFC is coming back to Warrensburg?. The sign is in KFC's colors red and white and has a picture that looks like Colonel Sanders on it. If you're driving by it and not paying the sign any attention it looks like the kind of sign announcing a new Kentucky Fried Chicken. Yet if you do a double take and look at what the sign says, you might not be so quick to cheer the return of KFC to Warrensburg.
Country Breakout Artist Molly Lovette Is Giving Fans What They Want
Country sweetheart Molly Lovette is listening to her fans and giving them what they want. Her song Birthday Hangover quickly became a fan favorite and a recent staple of her live show, but until now, it has not been available for streaming. Due to the overwhelming response, she decided it...
Here Are Three Really Lousy Sedalia Hotels and One Great One
When you want a great lodging experience in Sedalia, the no-brainer choice is the Hotel Bothwell, an Ascend Collection Hotel in downtown Sedalia. A lot of the other hotel choices in town, well let's just say whether they're great, a hellish nightmare, or an off-the-beaten-path adventure, is determined by the stomach of the person who has to stay the night at that hotel.
Mural Artist Reception Planned for September 2
Downtown Sedalia has a new mural on the north wall of Home Heating and Air Conditioning at 101 East Main Street. "This location is towards the northern portion of the district –- perfect for welcoming those traveling by bicycle, automobile or rail to our town," according to a City of Sedalia press release issued on Monday morning.
Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
Sedalia Police Announce New Bike Patrol Unit
The Sedalia Police Department announced their newly formed Bike Patrol Unit on Thursday morning. The unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren’t easily accessible in traditional methods of policing and will greatly enhance our patrol capabilities. Bike Patrol Officers assigned...
Want To Upgrade Your Child’s Car Seat? September Is Your Time! Here’s How
Those of you with young kids, here is a question for you. Do you have a good car seat for your little ones? Hopefully you do. We want them as safe as possible. As your child gets older and bigger, they may not fit in their current seat so you will need to update, upgrade or simply get a larger size.
Morgan County Crash Injures Two People
Two people were injured in a four-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2019 Ford F-130, driven by 48-year-old Vincent L. Kelley of Poplar Bluff, was on Missouri 5, south of Route TT South Junction (north of Gravois Mills) around 1 p.m. when the Ford crossed the center line and struck three northbound vehicles before traveling off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch.
Section of South Massachusetts Gets Resurfaced
A two-block stretch of Massachusetts was resurfaced Tuesday by employees in the Public Works Department in the City of Sedalia. The crew used two new pieces of equipment – namely a miller that grinds up the existing road surface, and a paver that lays down new asphalt – along with older equipment – to get the job done.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 1st, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Ohio Avenue in reference to property damage. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Misty Dawn Rahe, who said someone had tried to kick in her front door. Rahe estimated the damage to be $1200. No arrests have been made at this time.
Funeral Announcements for September 2, 2022
A celebration of life for Janice Kay Mather, 78, of Sedalia, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Funeral services for Roy Dean DeHaven, 86, of Sedalia, will be held...
Funeral Announcements for August 29, 2022
Memorial services for Lori Jean Young, 59, of Cole Camp, will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home. Private graveside service for Kenneth Joe Shoemaker, 84, of Harrisonville, will be held at Union-Williams Cemetery near Cole Camp. The family suggests memorials be given to Union-Williams Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Fox Funeral Home.
I-70 Westbound Down to One Lane On Rocheport Bridge
Daily lane closures are happening on Interstate 70 at the Lance Corporal Leon Dreraps I-70 Missouri River bridge near Rocheport for the next three weeks. According to a post on the MoDOT Central Missouri District Facebook Page, Interstate 70 will have only one lane open westbound on the bridge between the hours of 6:00 AM - 12:00 Noon CDT for approximately the next three weeks. According to the post, this is due to girder delivery at the site. Lane closures will be suspended over the Labor Day holiday starting Friday, September 2, and resuming Tuesday, September 6.
Camdenton Woman Injured in LOTO Boating Accident
A Camdenton woman was injured in a boating accident that occurred Sunday on the Big Niangua at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a downstream 28-foot 2002 Chapparal SSI 280, driven by 72-year-old George R. Weber of Camdenton, was at the .2 mile marker of the Big Niangua around 6:45 p.m., when the boat struck a large wake, causing 70-year-old Debra A. Weber to impact the vessel, injuring her back.
Want To See Some Cheap Movies? Take Part In National Cinema Day!
This weekend will be a three day weekend, because of Labor Day on Monday Sept 5th. Labor Day weekend is normally a slow one for movie theaters because so many of us go out of town. This upcoming weekend hopefully be different, and if you wanted an excuse to see a film at the Sedalia B & B Theatres Galaxy 10 or whatever movie theater is closest to you.
Sweet Springs Woman Injured After Cobalt Becomes Airborne
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Chevy Cobalt, driven by 64-year-old Virginia Ulverg of Sweet Springs, was on Buncomb Road, north of Route OO (west of Houstonia) around 5:15 p.m., when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The Chevy then became airborne and struck a ditch before landing in a creek.
